On the Suomenlinna island of Iso Mustasaari, Sotamuseo Maneesi has a comprehensive overview of Finnish military hardware, from bronze cannons to WWII artillery. Russian and German military equipment is also displayed, along with uniform-clad mannequins.
Sotamuseo Maneesi
Helsinki
Nearby Helsinki attractions
