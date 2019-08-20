12 Best Places to Visit in Norway in 2027

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Norway is simply spectacular. Along its west coast, shimmering blue fjords carve deep into the interior, with picture-perfect villages hugging the shores and gravity-defying farms clinging to the steep slopes above. Inland Norway has some of Europe’s wildest, most beautiful mountains, interspersed with green agricultural valleys and stretches of deep forest. It’s hard to find a place in Norway that’s not stunning, or without abundant activities to inspire visitors.

It would take a lifetime to see everything in Norway, so narrow down your travel plans with this guide to the nation's unmissable towns, cities and regions. Our expert insight from on-the-ground research, plus several new openings – including a long-awaited museum in Oslo – have helped shape this list of Norway's best places to see in 2027.

For more trip ideas and planning tips, check out Lonely Planet's Norway travel guide.

1. Oslo

Best for first-time visitors

The National Opera House, Oslo. Nanisimova/Shutterstock

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Norway’s energetic, innovative capital brims with top-notch historical and cultural museums, a creative food scene and cutting-edge architecture. The redeveloped, waterfront Bjørvika district is a showpiece of the latter, with the striking Munch Museum and instantly iconic opera house, designed to resemble a glacier. A stroll along the waterfront promenade is a great way to get an immersion in Oslo’s evolving cityscape and cultural attractions, including the Nobel Peace Center and the National Museum.

Planning tip: One of Oslo’s top attractions, the Viking Ship Museum, is due to reopen in 2027 displaying three of the world’s best-preserved Viking ships. In the interim, the Fram Museum is another great ship-centered attraction that tells the fascinating story of Norwegian polar exploration.

Read more: A Guide to Oslo, Norway's Lively Capital; 10 Best Things to Do in Oslo

2. Geiranger

Best for panoramic fjord views

A viewing platform above Geirangerfjord. Anetlanda/Shutterstock

UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord is another stunner, with sheer walls, impressive waterfalls, and abandoned farms clinging to high cliffs. The ferry journey between Geiranger and the quieter village of Hellesylt is simply breathtaking, as is the land approach to Geiranger from the north on Rte 63: Ørnevegen (the Eagle Rd), which makes 11 hairpin turns as it winds down the mountainside. Stop at Ørnesvingen, the highest switchback, for panoramic views.

Planning tip: East of Geiranger, Rte 63 continues along the north side of the glacial massif. Take the side road from Djupevatn (toll) to the Dalsnibba lookout for an eye-opening look back toward Geiranger.

Read more: These 5 Road Trips Let You Take in Norway’s Epic Scenery

3. Lofoten Islands

Best for the northern lights in winter

The village of Reine, Lofoten. Chalermkiat Seedokmai/Getty Images

The Lofoten archipelago is vivid, dramatic and irresistibly photogenic, with jagged mountains rising from the sea and colorful villages hugging rocky shores that are moss-green in summer and blanketed in pristine snow in winter. This outer edge of northern Norway has outdoor activities galore, including hiking, kayaking and wildlife watching, as well as a lively arts scene, rich history and fabulously fresh seafood.

Planning tip: This is well into the Arctic Circle soin summer, there’s almost endless daylight, while in winter, the aurora borealis often shimmers overhead in undulating waves of green, yellow, red and purple.

4. Sognefjord

Best for stave churches and pretty fjordside villages

The stave church at Urnes. RPBMedia/Getty Images

Norway’s longest and deepest fjord, Sognefjord carves into the interior from the west coast to the edge of Jotunheimen. Its many scenic arms include the stunning, UNESCO-listed Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord. Several of Norway’s 28 surviving medieval stave churches are located around Sognefjord – including two of the most impressive, Urnes and Borgund. Picturesque villages cluster around the fjord, such as Fjærland, the book town; idyllic Solvorn; Undredal, known for its goat cheese; and Flåm, the lower terminus of the scenic Flåm Railway.

Planning tip: Sightseeing cruises on the UNESCO fjords operate between Flåm and Gudvangen, connecting to a bus to complete the round trip. If you’re driving, another option is to take the car ferry between Kaupanger and Gudvangen.

5. Ålesund

Best for early 20th-century architecture and design

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The view of Ålesund from the Aksla viewpoint. Jason Busa/Shutterstock

One of Norway’s most beautiful cities, Ålesund owes its special character to a devastating fire in 1904 that razed the town, leaving 10,000 people homeless. The city rose from the (literal) ashes with an entirely new cityscape designed in the elegant Jugendstil (art nouveau) mode. Take in the gracious buildings in the compact center city, which occupies a hook-shape peninsula. And don’t skip a fish dinner: the city is home to Norway’s largest cod-fishing fleet, meaning the catch of the day is always abundant.

Planning tip: For an incomparable panorama of Ålesund and its natural surroundings, climb the 418 steps to the Aksla viewpoint, overlooking the city center.

6. Hardangerfjord

Best for waterfalls and cider

Blossoming trees near Hardangerfjord. Laila R/Shutterstock

Norway’s second-longest fjord, Hardangerfjord is known for its fruit orchards and many spectacular waterfalls. You’ll find endless things to do here, from kayaking peaceful inlets to cycling the fjordside roads, hiking up to isolated Kjesåsen Farm, or trekking onto the glaciers of Folgefonna National Park. While Hardangerfjord shines at any time of year, mid-May to mid-June brings an additional layer of beauty with the blossoming of the region’s many apple and cherry trees. Be sure to sample some of the locally produced cider and juice while you’re here.

Planning tip: Norled’s fast passenger ferry generally runs from April through October, making it possible to travel between destinations around the Hardangerfjord without a car. There are also a few car ferries that you can walk aboard for free.

7. Bergen

Best city for getting outdoors

Bryggen in Bergen. Tt/Getty Images

Norway’s second-largest city is a charmer, starting with its UNESCO-listed waterfront district, Bryggen. This delightful warren of colorful wooden buildings and narrow alleyways was where merchants from the powerful medieval Hanseatic League once held sway. Though framed by mountains – there’s wonderful hiking within easy reach – Bergen is very much a maritime city, reflected in a vibrant restaurant scene that highlights the bounty of the sea.

Planning tip: The Bergen Card offers free or discounted tickets to many of Bergen’s excellent museums and other attractions, as well as to tours and transportation.

Read more: 6 Unmissable Things to Do in Bergen, Norway

8. Jotunheimen

Best for hiking and trekking

Hikers in Jotunheimen. iwciagr/Shutterstock

Home to Norway’s 29 highest summits, plus hundreds of other peaks over 2000m, rugged and wild Jotunheimen (“home of the giants”) exerts and irresistible pull on hikers and climbers. Base yourself in a mountain lodge or cabin and set out on day hikes, or embark on a multiday wilderness trek through incomparable scenery. Much of the region is protected within Jotunheimen National Park, within easy reach of the fjord region and several cities.

Planning tip: Join the Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) for discounts and special access to a large network of both staffed lodges and unstaffed cabins throughout Norway, including many in Jotunheimen.

9. Svalbard

Best for remoteness and Arctic wildlife

A whale off the coast of Svalbard. Ondrej Prosicky/Shutterstock

The Arctic archipelago of Svalbard is located roughly halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole. During the polar summer, the islands come alive with migratory species such as whales and seabirds. Polar bears and reindeer wander across the landscape year round, while seals and walrus can often be seen hauled out on ice floes or island shores. In winter, the long polar night descends over the archipelago, with the only natural light coming from the moon, stars and brilliant auroras that frequently dance across the heavens.

Planning tip: Despite its small size, Svalbard’s administrative center, Longyearbyen, has a surprising range of restaurants, making it a good place to sample the flavors of the arctic.

Read more: A Guide to Svalbard, Norway; 6 Great Things to Do in Svalbard, Norway

10. Trondheim

Best for history through the ages

The Bakklandet neighborhood in Trondheim. Nowaczyk/Shutterstock

Norway’s historic Viking capital, Trondheim is a lively university town, medieval pilgrimage destination, hub of science and technology, culinary hot spot, and much, much more. Lined with colorful, historic warehouses, the Nidelva River flows through the city center; rent a kayak or take a sightseeing tour by boat for the best views. Trondheim’s star attraction is Nidaros Cathedral, a medieval masterpiece built over the grave of Norway’s patron saint, King Olav II Haraldsson. Across the river, the 17th-century Kristiansten Fortress played a major defensive role during the Scandinavian wars before being occupied by the Nazis during WWII.

Planning tip: You’ll find Trondheim S station in Midtbyen, as well as most sights, shops, restaurants and bars. To the south is cobbled Bakklandet, and to the west is the Bymarka hiking area. Stylish Solsiden is to the east.

Read more: The 7 Top Things to Do in Trondheim, Norway

11. Nordland Coast

Best for wild coastal road trips

The Kystriksveien coastal road in Nordland. imageBROKER/Reinhard Pantke/Getty Images

In a country where gorgeous views are everywhere, Kystriksveien, the coastal road from Steinkjær to Bodø, stands out with its seemingly infinite views of mountains rising from the sea, sandy coves, pretty fishing villages and countless islands (including the bird-watching hot spots Vega and Lovund). The whole route stretches 650km and takes a minimum of 4 or 5 days to drive, with several ferry crossings and numerous worthwhile detours along the way. Note that the weather can change fast, the roads are narrow and that they can get crowded in the summer. Kystriksveien is also a wonderful cycling destination; guided tours and luggage transport are available.

Planning tip: Ferries along the route use the Autopass system for tolling. If you don’t have a transponder, register an account in the FerryPay system to avoid a surcharge for mailed invoices. Be sure to reserve your rental car and accommodations well in advance for the summer season.

12. Tromsø

Best city for year-round outdoor activities

Dogsledding in Tromsø. V. Belov/Shutterstock

Located 315km north of the Arctic Circle, Tromsø is northern Norway’s largest city and unofficial capital. In summer, you can hike, kayak, sauna-hop and savor the city’s urban delights under the midnight sun; in winter, there are excellent chances of seeing the aurora borealis casting a magical glow overhead as you ski, snowshoe, dogsled and reindeer sled across pristine wintry landscapes. Winter is also the best time for whale watching, whereas summer is the prime season to take a bird-watching cruise in search of puffins and other seabirds.

Planning tip: If you head here in search of the northern lights, pack for the coldest weather you can imagine. Make sure you set out into the dark, frigid night with a guide.

Read more: A First-Time Guide to the City of Tromsø