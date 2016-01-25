Welcome to Lofoten
The main islands, Austvågøy, Vestvågøy, Flakstadøy and Moskenesøy, are separated from the mainland by Vestfjorden, but all are connected by road bridges and tunnels. On each are sheltered bays, sheep pastures and picturesque villages. The vistas and the special quality of the Arctic light have long attracted artists, represented in galleries throughout the islands. One of the best ways to appreciate the view is to follow the E10 road, which runs along the islands from tip to toe, taking just about every detour you have time for en route.
Top experiences in Lofoten
Recent articles
Lofoten activities
Summer Photography Tour of the Lofoten Archipelago
Lofoten Islands is a small archipelago situated 200 kilometres above the Polar Circle. The Arctic lights and colours, and the natural contrasts of this amazing land make these islands a perfect place to take unique and unrepeatable pictures. During the trip, we will search for the best light and best locations. Inhabited since the Viking age, these islands offer unique spots, breath-taking and majestic nature, unforgettable places, steep peaks which rise directly from the sea, white sand beaches and a sea so blue that it is hard to believe that you are in the Arctic. During this daily tour we will visit the Atlantic side, the wildest side where nature shows its purest and untamed side. Eggum and its colourful wooden houses, the beauty of Haukland beach and its tropical aspect, Unstad, known as a real paradise for surfers, are just some of the natural beauties that these islands offer. But Lofoten islands are history, culture, and folklore as well and we want you to be a part of their past history. Visiting these ancient fishing hamlets is a moment of knowledge and both historical and cultural discovery.The fantastic fishing villages of Kabelvåg, Henningsvær, Nusfjord remind us of a glorious past; Henningsvær and its interesting and picturesque architecture, Kabelvåg and the importance of fishing during the Middle Ages; Nusfjord and its well preserved buildings are just some of the beauties you can enjoy by visiting this archipelago. All these historical sites, together with the beauty of nature and the power of the lights will capture your eyes and your imagination. The duration of the excursion varies according to the lights. The tour can last 7 up to 9 hours depending on your wishes. Our English-speaking guide will guide you to the most enchanting places and you will have time to take pictures, to admire, “to breathe in” the Arctic atmosphere. We want you to discover the Lofoten archipelago, its enchanting hidden corners, powered by nature and lights.Being a special tour, which concentrates on details, its duration can vary, from 7 up to 9 hours according to the weather forecasts and the light; we want you to have all the time you need to enjoy and take fantastic pictures. Amazing nature, unique light, and a complex history is what makes these islands known all over the world. More and more famous photographers and artists gather up here to catch the beauty of them. The magnificent arctic lights have inspired and continue to inspire artists from all over the world.This is an excursion suitable for individual guests and therefore the maximum number of participants is 6.A higher number would not allow the perfect success of this photographic experience. Transport by minivan with our english-speaking guide.
Lofoten Islands Winter Photography Tour with Small Group
Lofoten Islands is a small archipelago situated 200 kilometers above the Polar Circle. The Arctic lights and colours, and the natural contrasts of this amazing land make these islands a perfect place to take unique and unrepeatable pictures. During the trip, we will search for the best light and best locations. Inhabited since the Viking age, these islands offer unique spots, breath-taking and majestic nature, unforgettable places, steep peaks which rise directly from the sea, white sand beaches and a sea so blue that it is hard to believe that you are in the Arctic. During this daily tour we will visit the Atlantic side, the wildest side where nature shows its purest and untamed side. Eggum and its colourful wooden houses, the beauty of Haukland beach and its tropical aspect, Unstad, known as a real paradise for surfers, are just some of the natural beauties that these islands offer. But Lofoten islands are history, culture, and folklore as well and we want you to be a part of their past history. Visiting these ancient fishing hamlets is a moment of knowledge and both historical and cultural discovery. The fantastic fishing villages of Kabelvåg, Henningsvær, Nusfjord remind us of a glorious past; Henningsvær and its interesting and picturesque architecture, Kabelvåg and the importance of fishing during the Middle Ages; Nusfjord and its well preserved buildings are just some of the beauties you can enjoy by visiting this archipelago. All these historical sites, together with the beauty of nature and the power of the lights will capture your eyes and your imagination. The duration of the excursion varies according to the lights. The tour can last 7 up to 9 hours depending on your wishes. Our English-speaking guide will guide you to the most enchanting places and you will have time to take pictures, to admire, “to breathe in” the Arctic atmosphere. We want you to discover the Lofoten archipelago, its enchanting hidden corners, powered by nature and lights. Being a special tour, which concentrates on details, its duration can vary, from 7 up 7.5 hours according to the weather forecasts and the light; we want you to have all the time you need to enjoy and take fantastic pictures. Amazing nature, unique light, and a complex history is what makes these islands known all over the world. More and more famous photographers and artists gather up here to catch the beauty of them. The magnificent arctic lights have inspired and continue to inspire artists from all over the world. This is an excursion suitable for individual guests and therefore the maximum number of participants is 6. A higher number would not allow the perfect success of this photographic experience. Transport is by minivan with our english-speaking guide.
Midnight Sun Hiking in Lofoten Islands
Our guide lets you discover the best places where the midnight sun can be observed. Guests will enjoy nature and light, night and day at the same time. In Lofoten Islands the sun never sets from May to the end of July and with this excursion you will enjoy hiking under a golden light, the Arctic summer night.The golden light, the sun, the white sandy beaches, the blue sky, the sound of silence; hiking in Lofoten is an experience one will never forget.Warm drinks and chocolate will be offered during the whole trip.This is very simple hiking and it fits everybody.
Nature Hike in Lofoten
Upon hotel pickup you’re transferred to the starting point of your 3-hour guided hike, which covers a distance of about 5 miles (8 km) — suitable for all skill levels. This seasonal excursion is a great way to connect with the natural treasures of Austvågøya Island, one of the larger islands in the Lofoten archipelago. Set out with a group and follow your guide on foot through a wondrous landscape. From sweeping vistas of mountain lakes to the subtle beauty of tiny arctic flowers, the panoramic scenery of the enchanting Lofoten Islands changes with each step. You’ll stop for snacks and photo ops before return transport to your hotel.