Lofoten Islands Winter Photography Tour with Small Group

Lofoten Islands is a small archipelago situated 200 kilometers above the Polar Circle. The Arctic lights and colours, and the natural contrasts of this amazing land make these islands a perfect place to take unique and unrepeatable pictures. During the trip, we will search for the best light and best locations. Inhabited since the Viking age, these islands offer unique spots, breath-taking and majestic nature, unforgettable places, steep peaks which rise directly from the sea, white sand beaches and a sea so blue that it is hard to believe that you are in the Arctic. During this daily tour we will visit the Atlantic side, the wildest side where nature shows its purest and untamed side. Eggum and its colourful wooden houses, the beauty of Haukland beach and its tropical aspect, Unstad, known as a real paradise for surfers, are just some of the natural beauties that these islands offer. But Lofoten islands are history, culture, and folklore as well and we want you to be a part of their past history. Visiting these ancient fishing hamlets is a moment of knowledge and both historical and cultural discovery. The fantastic fishing villages of Kabelvåg, Henningsvær, Nusfjord remind us of a glorious past; Henningsvær and its interesting and picturesque architecture, Kabelvåg and the importance of fishing during the Middle Ages; Nusfjord and its well preserved buildings are just some of the beauties you can enjoy by visiting this archipelago. All these historical sites, together with the beauty of nature and the power of the lights will capture your eyes and your imagination. The duration of the excursion varies according to the lights. The tour can last 7 up to 9 hours depending on your wishes. Our English-speaking guide will guide you to the most enchanting places and you will have time to take pictures, to admire, “to breathe in” the Arctic atmosphere. We want you to discover the Lofoten archipelago, its enchanting hidden corners, powered by nature and lights. Being a special tour, which concentrates on details, its duration can vary, from 7 up 7.5 hours according to the weather forecasts and the light; we want you to have all the time you need to enjoy and take fantastic pictures. Amazing nature, unique light, and a complex history is what makes these islands known all over the world. More and more famous photographers and artists gather up here to catch the beauty of them. The magnificent arctic lights have inspired and continue to inspire artists from all over the world. This is an excursion suitable for individual guests and therefore the maximum number of participants is 6. A higher number would not allow the perfect success of this photographic experience. Transport is by minivan with our english-speaking guide.