This fishery museum lies in the village of Sund, 3km off the E10 south of Ramberg and well-signposted off the main road. In one dim shack, there's an astounding clutter of boats, ropes and floats while within another is an unlabelled jumble of pots and pans, skis and old valve radios.

Tor-Vegard Mørkved, the young resident blacksmith, bashes out cormorants in iron, and is arguably the main attraction.