In a former fish-processing house, this gallery displays a fine collection from what is known as the golden age of Norwegian painting, between 1870–1930, plus canvasses by contemporary Norwegian artist Karl Erik Harr. Admission includes an 18-minute slide show of photos by Frank Jenssen, shown on the hour. Revealing the people and landscapes of Lofoten throughout the seasons, it's marred only by the trite, syrupy background music.