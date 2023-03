If you want to learn all about the deep, cold waters that surround Lofoten, then this aquarium is a good place to start. There are various exhibits relating to the skrei – the species of east Atlantic cod that migrates from the Barents Sea to Lofoten every winter to spawn – as well as tanks filled with king crab, salmon and other species, plus playful troupes of seals and sea otters (feeding times are noon, 3pm and 6pm).