Lofoten Krigsminnemuseum

Svolvær

Housed in the town's old post office, Lofoten's little war-memorial museum recounts the islands' role in the drama of WWII, when the islands were occupied by the Nazis. The collection includes lots of fascinating period photos, plus original uniforms, ordnance and even a couple of (decommissioned) mines.

