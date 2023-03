Given the view, it's little wonder owner Cathinka Mæhlum was inspired to set up a workshop and gallery beside Kabelvåg's pretty harbour. Drop in to admire her elegant, modern glassware, jewellery and ornaments and treat yourself to something beautiful – if you have the funds and a sturdy suitcase.

If you're motivated to create something yourself, Caathinka also holds two-hour-long taster courses (800kr, advance booking essential).