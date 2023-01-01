Glasshytta

A 4km side trip signposted from the E10 at Vareid, north of Flakstad, brings you to Vikten and the showpiece gallery of the glass-blowing Tangrand family. Watch the glass-blowing as it happens and browse the stunning glassware in the showroom and shop. Across the road from the striking main building is a small cafe, as well as an exhibition of ceramics by the same talented family.

Åsvar Tangrand, who passed away in 2015, is the designer of the Lofoten Rune, the region's seven-pronged logo evoking a longboat, which you'll see all around the islands. His son, Anders, has taken over the family business.

They may close earlier if things are quiet in May or September.