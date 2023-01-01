This museum presents itself as a study in 'cod and communications'. Granted, it's not an immediately winning combination but in fact this small museum commemorates a huge advance in fishing techniques. In 1906, what was Norway's second wireless telephone station was established in this tiny hamlet. From that day on, weather warnings could be speedily passed on and fishing vessels could communicate with each other, pass on news about where the shoals were moving and call up the bait boats.
Norsk Telemuseum
