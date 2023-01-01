Norsk Fiskeværsmuseum

This museum takes in 14 of Å's 19th-century boathouses, storehouses, fishing cottages, farmhouses and commercial buildings. Highlights (pick up a pamphlet in English at reception) include Europe's oldest cod-liver-oil factory, where you'll be treated to a taste of the wares and can pick up a bottle to stave off those winter sniffles; the smithy, who still makes cod-liver-oil lamps; the still-functioning bakery, established in 1844; the old rorbu with period furnishings; and a couple of Lofoten fishing boats.