Alesund Shore Excursion: City walk

Our guide will take you on an interesting walk through the streets of the city center and lead you to the most fascinating Art Nouveau buildings. During this excursion, you will also visit the Jugendstil Senter (Art Nouveau Museum), located in the old Swan Pharmacy where a time capsule takes you back in time. You can learn more about the town fire, the rebuilding of the town and the Art Nouveau style. There are in addition several exhibitions which can be visited.Ålesund is built on multiple islands, the heart of Ålesund is stretched over two of these islands; Nørvøy and Aspøy. As the fishing industry is still the main industry in this region of Norway, all sorts of fishing boats can be spotted in the waters that surround the city. The town has an unusually consistent architecture; Art Nouveau. Most of the buildings have been built between 1904 and 1907, after the fire which destroyed over 800 houses in the city center in January 1904.Meeting point: Keiser Wilhelms gate 6, 6003 Ålesund Be at the meeting point 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time Attention Points: Difficulty; level 2, moderate, suited for physically fit guests Minimum age; 6 years We advise all our guests to wear appropriate shoes and clothing