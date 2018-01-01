Welcome to Ålesund
Alesund Shore Excursion: City walk
Our guide will take you on an interesting walk through the streets of the city center and lead you to the most fascinating Art Nouveau buildings. During this excursion, you will also visit the Jugendstil Senter (Art Nouveau Museum), located in the old Swan Pharmacy where a time capsule takes you back in time. You can learn more about the town fire, the rebuilding of the town and the Art Nouveau style. There are in addition several exhibitions which can be visited.Ålesund is built on multiple islands, the heart of Ålesund is stretched over two of these islands; Nørvøy and Aspøy. As the fishing industry is still the main industry in this region of Norway, all sorts of fishing boats can be spotted in the waters that surround the city. The town has an unusually consistent architecture; Art Nouveau. Most of the buildings have been built between 1904 and 1907, after the fire which destroyed over 800 houses in the city center in January 1904.Meeting point: Keiser Wilhelms gate 6, 6003 Ålesund Be at the meeting point 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time Attention Points: Difficulty; level 2, moderate, suited for physically fit guests Minimum age; 6 years We advise all our guests to wear appropriate shoes and clothing
Seakayak and Hike - Ålesund
We meet up at our activity centre on Brunholmen in Ålesund city were we have a perfect starting point for kayak trips. Here you will get kitted out with all the mandatory equipment and get a safety breefing before we leave. WHY GO ON SEAKAYAK AND HIKE WITH US IN ÅLESUND? All our guides are certified kayak guides and have a great local knowledge – something that will assure you a great day out on the water. We are the areas biggest activity provider providing clients from all over the world with unique and memorable experiences. We have both single and double kayaks that will make it a great experience for both families, unexperienced and the more skilled kayakers. The seakayak and hike trip has 2 daily departures during the whole summer.
Hiking to Mount Saksa from Urke
We start our day in the small village Urke in the shoreline of Norangsfjorden, from where we are able to work our way up to the summit and get better, and better views during the day. The last part up to the top used to be a bit sketchy with a lot of loose rocks, but last year a couple of sherpas from Nepal built a nice stairway with the existing rocks. This is one of our favorite hikes in the region and the hike that gives you the most spectacular fjord view in the region.
Night Ski Touring with Headlamps in the Sunnmøre Alps
These trips starts at our office in Stranda at 18.00 where you get equipped with the headlamps and a short introduction to our trip. You´re also able to rent ski touring equipment at our office if you don´t have your own. We take a short drive up to where we start on snow and make our way up towards the summit of the night in the light from our headlamps. With the right conditions there´s good chances for northern lights on this tour, and there´s nothing that beats that – ski touring with northern lights. Some people think it´s hard to ski when it´s dark – think again! With our strong headlamps with several 1000 lumens it´s going to be bright as day!
Alesund Architecture-Themed Kayak Tour
Meet up at the tour activity centre on Brunholmen in Ålesund city, offering the perfect starting point for kayak trips. Here you will get kitted with all the mandatory kayak equipment, and get a safety briefing before we leave. All mandatory equipment is included in the price for the trip (kayak, spraydeck, oar, and life jacket). All our guides are certified kayak guides and have a great local knowledge, something that will assure you a great day out on the water. The trip also offers both single and double kayaks, ensuring a great experience for families, inexperienced kayakers, and more skilled kayakers as well.
Kayaking in Ålesund Roundtrip
10.00 meet up at our Activity centre at Brunholmen to get all the gear sorted out. 10.30 we´re planning on leaving Ålesund for the first stretch of today´s tour. Explore the small archipelago south of the island Ellingsøya, where we cruise around the small islands. When we have escaped the city of Ålesund we´ll find a great spot for a lunch. On our way back towards Ålesund and Brosundet we paddle through the narrow sound Nørvasundet. All our guides are certified kayak guides and have a great local knowledge – something that will assure you a great day out on the water. We have both single and double kayaks that will make it a great experience for both families, unexperienced and the more skilled kayakers. Around 15.30 we will be back in Ålesund and done for the day around 16.00.