This national park, 17km southwest of Lom, is one of Norway's best wilderness destinations. It has a network of hiking trails leading to some 60 glaciers and to the country's loftiest peaks (the 2469m Galdhøpiggen and 2452m Glittertind). The trails pass through ravine-like valleys, deep lakes and plunging waterfalls. Huts and private lodgings sit along many of the routes.

For information, contact Lom Tourist Office or the Norsk Fjellmuseum.