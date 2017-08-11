Private Tour to Sognefjord, Gudvangen, and Flåm from Bergen

Following a morning pickup at your hotel in Bergen or the cruise port, take a seat in your private vehicle at 8:30 am and head towards Dale and Voss to begin your 11-hour tour. Along the way, stop at the Tvindefossen waterfall and capture the scenery on camera.Visit the Stalheim Hotel with your guide and enjoy fine views over the UNESCO–listed Nærøydalen Valley from the terrace. Then, follow the winding road through the valley to the ancient village of Gudvangen — nestled at the end of the Nærøyfjord.Here, at additional cost take a sightseeing cruise by passenger ferry, motor yacht, or RIB over the Nærøyfjord and Aurlandsfjord to Flåm. On arrival, enjoy lunch in a local restaurant (own expense), then enjoy free time to browse the souvenir shops, the museum of Flåmsbana railway or the local microbrewery at your leisure.After lunch get back in the car and head towards the scenic Stegastein viewing point, a 30-meter long platform hanging over Aurlandsfjord at 650 meters above sea level. The narrow road and the viewing point will give you some breathtaking pictures and vivid emotions. Return to Flam after a 1.5 hour trip to Stegastein and get ready to board the famous Flåmsbana railway to Myrdal to admire fine views over the canyons, valleys, and waterfalls for which the region is famous. Stop for photos at the Kjøsfossen waterfall, then in Myrdal switch trains for your onward journey to Voss.On arrival in Voss, discover top attractions such as the town’s medieval church and gain insight into centuries of Norwegian history. Lastly, take the 1.5-hour return journey by car to your hotel in Bergen to conclude your tour.