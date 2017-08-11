Welcome to Bergen
City Sightseeing Bergen Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen has roots extending back to the 11th century and boasts a wealth of historical and cultural highlights, all topped with stunning mountain scenery. Whether you’re short on time or not, taking this City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off bus tour is one of the easiest ways to get under the skin of this lovely city.Hop aboard and admire all the must-sees, including St Mary's Church, (the oldest building in Bergen), The National Stage theater (Den Nasjonale Scene), Frederiksberg Fortress and the Bergen Museum, home to one of Norway’s largest collections of cultural and natural history exhibits.Hop off, too, at the world-famous Fish Market (Fisketorget) to browse its colorful fish, fresh food and flower stalls. Then, perhaps stroll to the funicular station and ride the Fløibanen funicular up Mt Fløyen (own expense), one of the seven mountains that ring the city, to enjoy breathtaking over its rooftops and islands.Other attractions include the Edvard Grieg Museum that chronicles the life of Bergen's famous composer son, and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed district of Bryggen, where a row of colorful wooden houses recall the city's role as part of the Hanseatic League from the 14th to the mid-16th century.With your ticket, you can remain on the bus for an entire loop (roughly 45 minutes) while listening to the entertaining audio commentary, or hop on and off at any of the 13 stops around the city, all within a full 24-hour period.The tour stops along the route is as follows:1. Skolten Cruise Terminal2. Bryggen & Hanseatic Museum 3. Tourist Information & The Fish Market4. Toolbodkaia Viewpoint5. Bergen Aquarium 6. Fredriksberg Fortress7. National Stage8. Jektevikten9. Bergen Museum 10. The City Park11. The Fish Market12. Mount Floyen Funicular13. St Mary's ChurchOn-board the bus, passengers will also have access to the free audio commentary available in several languages.
Best Views of Bergen - Segway Day Tour
This tour will really show you all the sweet spots in Bergen, both in the city and in the mountainside. We will stop for great photo opportuneties along the way, and will have lots of fun while showing you the city. We guarantee you a good time.
Private Tour to Sognefjord, Gudvangen, and Flåm from Bergen
Following a morning pickup at your hotel in Bergen or the cruise port, take a seat in your private vehicle at 8:30 am and head towards Dale and Voss to begin your 11-hour tour. Along the way, stop at the Tvindefossen waterfall and capture the scenery on camera.Visit the Stalheim Hotel with your guide and enjoy fine views over the UNESCO–listed Nærøydalen Valley from the terrace. Then, follow the winding road through the valley to the ancient village of Gudvangen — nestled at the end of the Nærøyfjord.Here, at additional cost take a sightseeing cruise by passenger ferry, motor yacht, or RIB over the Nærøyfjord and Aurlandsfjord to Flåm. On arrival, enjoy lunch in a local restaurant (own expense), then enjoy free time to browse the souvenir shops, the museum of Flåmsbana railway or the local microbrewery at your leisure.After lunch get back in the car and head towards the scenic Stegastein viewing point, a 30-meter long platform hanging over Aurlandsfjord at 650 meters above sea level. The narrow road and the viewing point will give you some breathtaking pictures and vivid emotions. Return to Flam after a 1.5 hour trip to Stegastein and get ready to board the famous Flåmsbana railway to Myrdal to admire fine views over the canyons, valleys, and waterfalls for which the region is famous. Stop for photos at the Kjøsfossen waterfall, then in Myrdal switch trains for your onward journey to Voss.On arrival in Voss, discover top attractions such as the town’s medieval church and gain insight into centuries of Norwegian history. Lastly, take the 1.5-hour return journey by car to your hotel in Bergen to conclude your tour.
Bergen Card
With the Bergen Card, you travel free on Light Rail and buses in the city and the region. You get free or discounted admittance to most museums and attractions as well as many cultural events, various sightseeing tours, restaurants and parking.Start the day with one of our many sightseeing tours that give you an introduction to what Bergen has to offer. The Bergen Card gives you admission to attractions in the city centre as well as other attractions further out. Bergen has many museums, some with unique arttreasures and others that show the breadth of the city’s historical heritage.Take a trip up to Mt. Fløyen and enjoy the view of the city, the fjord and the ocean. See seals, penguins, crocodiles and snakes close up at the aquarium and explore the world of science and technology with your family at the science centre.Round off the day with a meal and a cultural event at one of the city’s many venues.
Self-Guided Norway Roundtrip: Bergen to Bergen
Begin your journey in Bergen by hopping on a train and taking a scenic ride to the town of Voss along the Bergen railway. From Voss, travel by bus through villages and gorgeous landscapes toward the town of Gudvangen. From May-September, the bus travels down the steep hairpin bends of Stalheimskleiva.In Gudvangen, you’ll board a boat for a cruise along two UNESCO-listed fjords: Nærøyfjord and Aurlandsfjord. The latter is a picturesque body of water that offers stunning views, while the narrow stretch of Nærøyfjord is flanked by high mountains.Disembark the cruise, and arrive in the village of Flåm, nestled in the innermost part of the Aurlandsfjord. From here, you’ll hop on a train on the legendary Flåm railway — known for its panoramic views of the Norwegian fjord landscape. Continue by train to Myrdal, and then change to the Bergen railway for your trip back to Bergen.
Oslo Day Trip from Bergen on the Flåm Railway
Make your way to the train station in Bergen for departure between 6:30am to 9am, then take a seat in your train carriage to begin your independent 1-day journey. First, take the Bergen railway service into the Norwegian Highlands and admire the spectacular scenery you pass. Then, switch to the bus for your onward journey along the Stalheimskleiva’s dramatic hairpin bends. Travel down to the fjords and capture the wonderful views on camera, then head on by passenger ferry over the UNESCO–listed Nærøyfjorden — widely considered among Norway’s most impressive fjords. From here, take the famous Flåm railway through the valley of Flåmsdalen and the Aurlandsfjord, before arriving in comfort into Oslo in the evening to bring your 1-day adventure to an end.