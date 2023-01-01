A catch-all umbrella for Bergen's art museums, KODE showcases one of the largest art-and-design collections in Scandinavia. Each of the four buildings has its own focus: KODE 1 houses a dazzling national silver collection and the renowned Singer art collection; KODE 2 is for contemporary exhibitions; KODE 3 majors in Edvard Munch; and KODE 4 focuses on modern art.

The four buildings stand on the edge of Lille Lungegård lake, and also house great places to eat: the fabulous Lysverket restaurant and Smakverket cafe.