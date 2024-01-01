Leprosy Museum

Bergen

This rather macabre museum details Norway's contributions to leprosy research, including the work of Dr Armauer Hansen, who discovered the leprosy bacillus in Bergen in 1873 and gave his name to the modern name for leprosy (Hansen's disease). It's inside the 19th-century St George's Hospital, which served as a leprosarium in medieval times.

