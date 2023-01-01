Reopened in 2017 after two years of renovation works, this impressive museum makes a good place to start your explorations of KODE's collection. Two new exhibitions have been unveiled for the reopening: one showcasing Norwegian gold and silverwork, and the other exploring the eclectic arts and antiques hoard amassed by 19th-century collectors William and Anna Brugh Singer. There's also another new exhibition covering the art of Queen Sonja of Norway, herself a keen amateur artist and inveterate collector.

The revamp has also added a series of new glass-fronted shelves, made to look like a museum's store cupboard, that are loaded with fascinating treasures, with a new China Collection exhibition to follow in late 2017.

The building itself has an interesting history: originally known as 'Permanenten', the museum was built in 1896 for the Bergen National Fair.