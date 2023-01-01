Modern-art aficionados will want to make a beeline to KODE 4, which is home to a large permanent collection of European Modernist works including the odd Klee, Picasso and Miró, and there is a gallery dedicated to the Norwegian landscape painter Nikoli Astrup. The arresting 1930s building was the head office of Bergen's electrical power company.

Astrup's paintings are perhaps the highlight here. His neo-romantic, almost naive, paintings, drawings and woodcuts depict the fjords, fields and mountains of his home region of Jølster, as well as traditional life there at the beginning of the 20th century. Viewing his work makes for an evocative background to your own exploration of Norway’s west.

For those with little art lovers on board, KunstLab is Norway's first art museum especially designed for children; here kids are encouraged to explore artworks by Gauguin, Miró, Picasso and Slettemark through play and experimentation.

Restaurant and bar Lysverket is located on the ground floor.