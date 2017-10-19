Welcome to Oslo
Surrounded by mountains and the sea, this compact, cultured, caring and fun city is Europe's fastest-growing capital, with a palpable sense of reinvention.
Cultural Life
Come to Oslo to pay homage to Edvard Munch and Henrik Ibsen, the city’s two most famous sons, by all means. But don’t leave without discovering something of its contemporary cultural life too. Explore one of its many museums, get to know its booming contemporary-art scene at one of its commercial galleries or just marvel at the work of its architects. You can also walk the neighbourhoods that may already be familiar via the works of Karl Ove Knausgård, whose autobiographical novel series Min Kamp are set here, along with the mean streets of Norwegian-noir crime writers Jo Nesbø and Anne Holt.
Natural Pleasures
Oslo's skyline might be crowded by cranes but this rapidly growing urban metropolis is also one of the world’s most overwhelmingly green cities. It has earned the honour of being named European Green Capital for 2019, via one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world, excellent and well-patronised public transport, city planning that puts pedestrians first, and a real commitment to sustainable food production and green space. The city is blessed with a large number of bucolic parks, and the Oslofjord’s waterways and islands are just minutes away from the centre, as are the ski slopes and forests of Nordmarka.
Culinary Capital
Once known only for hot dogs and high prices, Oslo’s culinary scene is currently enjoying a Neo Nordic moment in the sun, and has become a culinary destination in its own right. This delicious change takes in everything from the most northern three-Michelin-starred restaurant in the world (Maaemo) to its deservedly hyped neighbourhood coffee scene to fabulous fusion (Icelandic-Korean is the hottest ticket in town) to the celebration of traditional favourites such as peel-and-eat shrimp, and, yes, even polse (hot dogs). The city also has a penchant for sushi and pizza, both of which can now compete on the world stage.
Cracking Nightlife
Has Oslo become Scandinavia's late-night party hot spot? Wander Møllegata on a, well, Wednesday and you might be convinced it is. Whether it's working your way through a list of the latest natural wine from Burgenland or Sicily, getting your hands in the air with local DJ acts such as Lindstøm and Prins Thomas or an international indie band, drinking a local beer over a game of shuffleboard or sipping cocktails made from foraged spruce or Arctic seaweed, you'll notice that, with a grungier, wilder, realer edge than Copenhagen or Stockholm, this is certainly a city that knows how to have fun.
Visit Oslo Pass
The Oslo Pass gives you free entry to 36 museums and attractions, free travel on all public transport within zone two, free parking in all Oslo municipal car parks, free entry to indoor and outdoor swimming pools, free Mini Cruise Hop on – Hop off (only incl. in 72h pass for adults and children), free guided walks, discounts on sightseeing, TusenFryd Amusement Park, ski rental, and special offers in restaurants, shops, and leisure venues.You decide whether you want a card that is valid for 24, 48 or 72 hours. The card is valid from the time you write Date, Month and Time with a ballpoint pen in the space provided. From that point on, it is valid for the number of hours indicated on it. Along with the Oslo Pass, you will receive a booklet, describing all the benefits for Oslo Pass holders. Oslo Passes for children (from 4 to 15 years old incl.) and seniors (from 67 years) are available at reduced rates. The Pass is valid in all attractions that are described in the Oslo Pass booklet and entitles you to an unlimited travel by metro, bus, tram, local trains and on the ferry boats to the islands in the inner Oslo fjord. Experience Oslo at its best!
Oslo Tour: Vigeland, Fram or Kon-Tiki Museum, Open Air Museum
Meet your guide at Oslo City Hall, and then hop aboard your luxury coach for your city tour. Travel in comfort through the center of the Norwegian capital as your guide explains Oslo’s culture and sights. Stop at Frogland Park to walk around a world-renowned collection of sculptures by the beloved Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland. Home to more than 200 bronze and granite sculptures, the park is one of Norway’s top attractions, drawing visitors from around the world. Look out for the 46-foot (14-meter) Monolith sculpture, as well as The Angry Boy ( Sinnataggen). Continue to the famous Holmenkollen Ski Jump (photo stop only), used during the 1952 Winter Olympics, it has since been completely rebuilt and the new center opened in 2010. Enjoy roughly 30 minutes of free time to soak up the views over Oslo and take photos. Perched on top of a hill, the iconic ski jump is known for being one of the city’s finest vantage points. This is a photo stop only. Travel onward to Bygdøy Peninsula, a rural city neighborhood where many of Oslo’s top attractions are found and choose between a visit to the Fram Museum or the Kon-Tiki Museum. At the Fram Museum, you can see the polar ship Fram, a wooden vessel that traveled along the Arctic Ocean in the late 1800s and reached the South Pole in 1911. Take a tour of the powerful schooner — the first one to reach the South Pole and wrote history— and learn about life at sea in the harsh polar conditions. Alternatively, visit the Kon-Tiki Museum, named after the raft that the Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl sailed on between Peru and Polynesia. See Kon-Tiki raft and also the equally impressive Ra II and learn about Heyerdahl’s intrepid expeditions. After touring one of these museums, continue with a visit to the famous Viking Ship Museum and get a fascinating insight to the Viking world. Afterwards, return to your coach to finish the tour with a drop-off back at Oslo City Hall or you can choose to spend the rest of your day on Bygdøy Peninsula .
City Sightseeing Oslo Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this truly is the best way to see the main sights of Oslo! You can hop on and off as many times as you like aboard this City Sightseeing open-top, double-decker bus. There are 18 stops in total along the route, and a full loop of the tour takes approximately 90 minutes. The bus departs every 30 minutes from each stop *(subject to local traffic conditions). Oslo, the oldest and sunniest of the Scandinavian capitals, was founded by Harald Hadrade in the 11th century and is surrounded by mountains at the head of a 70-mile (100 kilometre) fjord. Today, it attracts many tourists for it’s countless attractions.One of the most interesting attractions along the route is the Royal Palace at Stop 3, hop-off here and explore the amazing former residence of King Charles III, built back in the 1800’s. In the summer season, the palace is open to the public allowing tourists to explore the palace itself and its beautiful surrounding gardens. Another beautiful garden along the tour which is well worth a visit is Frogner Park. Since the 1900’s, the park has been open to the public, however it is historically known for being part of Frogner Manor. Hop-off here and explore the historic side of the park at Manor House and the Oslo City Museum, or enjoy a peaceful stroll along the Frogner Pond! The Vigeland Sculpture Park is another notable attraction along the Oslo tour, famous for it’s array of sculptures made by Gustav Vigeland. The museum and park is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions to date, so it’s well worth a visit!Oslo is well-known for its many fascinating museums, especially the Viking Shop Museum at Stop 9. This unique attraction was in fact excavated from a burial mound in the 19th century – so it’s architecture is understandably rather outstanding! Other museums along the route include the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History and the Museum of Contemporary Art.The tour stops along the route include: 1. The National Theatre 2. Norwegian Parliament 3. Univeriteplassen 4. Majorstuen 5. Vigeland Sculpture Park 6. Norwegian Museum of Cultural History 7. The Viking Ship Museum 8. Kon-Tiki, Fram Polar Ship & Maritime Museum 9. The Viking Ship Museum 2 10. Norwegian Museum of Cultural History 11. Aker Brygge 12. Nobel Peace Centre 13. Akershus Castle & Fortress 14. Oslo Cruise Ship Terminal 15. DFDS Ferry Terminal 16. Oslo Opera House 17. Oslo Central Station 18. Oslo CathedralPassengers can hop-on and off at any of these 18 tour stops along the route.
Small-Group Oslo Bike Tour: City Highlights
One of Europe’s largest capital cities, Oslo also has one of the smallest populations, meaning its city streets are less busy with countless opportunities for urban outdoor activities. Cycling is one of the best ways to get around, and you’ll do just that on your 3-hour afternoon bike tour.Meet your friendly guide in the center of town, close to the main shopping street of Karl Johan's gate, and after listening to a comprehensive safety briefing, you’ll be on your way.See Oslo’s National Theatre and yellow-brick parliament building on Karl Johan's gate before pedaling along century -old alleyways and winding lanes. Following your attentive guide at a leisurely pace, cruise along the cycle paths that surround Oslofjord before exploring Aker Brygge -- a popular old shipyard that boasts captivating views of the harbor.Visit beautiful Neoclassical neighborhoods, full of brightly painted 18th- and 19th-century houses, and stop for drinks (own expense) at Akershus Castle, where you can admire its Renaissance architecture. Glide past the Royal Palace, home of the Norwegian royal family, and see Oslo City Hall where the annual Nobel Peace Prize ceremony takes place.Frognerparken is a must-see while in Oslo, so you’ll enjoy a break here to explore this stunning park independently. Amble around the incredible open-air exhibition of bronze and granite sculptures by Norway’s much-acclaimed sculptor, Gustav Vigeland, or simply relax on the tranquil lawns.After three hours of leisurely cycling, your guide will lead you back to your start point, where your tour ends.
Oslo City Tour Including Fram or Kon-Tiki Museums
Meet your guide nearby Oslo City Hall, and then hop aboard your luxury coach for your city tour. Relax as you travel through the center of the Norwegian capital, and listen to your guide explaining Oslo’s culture and sights.Continue to the famous Holmenkollen Ski Jump, used during the 1952 Winter Olympics. Since then, it has been totally rebuilt and the new center opened in 2010. Enjoy ca.30 minutes of free time to soak up the beautiful views over Oslo (weather dependant), take photos and explore the area. Perched on top of a hill, the iconic ski jump is known for being one of the city’s finest vantage points.The next stop is Vigeland Park, where your guide will take you on a guided walk around the world-renowned collection of sculptures, all designed by the beloved Norwegian artist Gustav Vigeland. Home to more than 200 bronze and granite sculptures, the park is one of Norway’s top attractions, drawing visitors from around the world. Look out for the 56-foot (17-meter) Monolith sculpture, as well as Sinataggen, a model of an angry London boy.Afterwards, you can choose to visit either the Fram Museum or Kon-Tiki Museum, both of them located next to each other on Bygdøy Peninsula. At the Fram Museum, you can learn about brave Norwegian explorers and their famous polar expeditions and can also go on board the famous polar ship Fram. Alternatively, at the Kon-Tiki museum you can learn about Thor Heyerdahl’s incredible sea voyages and see the rafts he used for sailing on the oceans of the world (Kon-Tiki and RA II)From here you travel by coach back to the city center (January 1 through March 15, and October 15 through December 31) or by boat (March 16 through October 14).
Oslo Combo Tour: City Tour and Oslo Fjord Cruise
Meet your guide by the Western Tower of the Oslo City Hall, and then board your comfortable coach for your city tour. Sit back and relax as you travel and listen to your guide explaining Oslo’s history, culture and sights. Your first stop is the famous Holmenkollen Ski Jump, a national symbol and the venue for the 1952 winter Olympics. Enjoy roughly half an hour of free time to ogle the dramatic city vistas, take photos and explore the area. Then continue to Vigeland Park, home to a world-renowned collection of sculptures, all designed by the most prolific Norwegian sculptor, Gustav Vigeland. Walk around the granite and bronze sculptures while listening to your guide's explanations, then travel onwards to Bygdøy Peninsula, a rural city neighborhood where many of Oslo’s top attractions are found. Enjoy your choice between a visit to the Fram Museum or the Kon-Tiki Museum. At the Fram Museum, see the polar ship Fram, a wooden vessel that traveled along the Arctic Sea in the late 1800s. Take a tour of the powerful schooner — the first boat to reach the South Pole — and learn about life at sea in the harsh polar conditions. After touring the museum, take some free time to browse the exhibits and artifacts. Alternatively, you can visit the Kon-Tiki Museum. The museum is named after the raft that the Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl sailed on between Peru and Polynesia; see it and other boats such as the equally impressive Ra II.After your visit to either the Fram Museum or Kon-Tiki Museum, explore together with your guide the Viking Ship Museum, home to 3 of the world's best preserved Viking ships and get an insightful introduction to the Viking Age. Afterwards, drive back to the starting point and your guide will then take you on a 5-minute walk to the pier, where you will board your sightseeing cruise boat. Admire the sights of the city from the water, passing alongside the idyllic bays and islands of Oslo Fjord. Take a seat in the covered area of the boat, or bask in the sunshine if the weather is nice. The city’s scenic gem, the fjord is home to a number of islands that each boast individual landmarks and history. Hear of the kayaking, canoeing and fishing that takes place around Oslo Fjord, and see vacation homes dotted around the islands.Having enjoyed two hours of cruising around the waters of Oslofjord, step back onto dry land on the pier behind the City Hall, where your combo tour finishes.