Ibsen Museet

Top choice in Oslo

Oslo, Norway - July 22, 2014: Henrik Ibsen statue. The statue stand in front of the museum of Henrik Ibsen.; Shutterstock ID 603752813; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiT Destination Page Images

Shutterstock / Alisa24

While downstairs houses a small and rather idiosyncratic museum, it's Ibsen's former apartment, which you'll need to join a tour to see, that is unmissable. This was the playwright's last residence and his study remains exactly as he left it, as does the bedroom where he uttered his famously enigmatic last words, 'Tvert imot!' ('To the contrary!'), before dying on 23 May 1906.

Rooms have been restored and refurnished but the place feels totally and genuinely of its era. The guides are excellent, beautifully conjuring both Ibsen and wife Suzannah's daily life as well as the Oslo of the era.

Suggest an Edit