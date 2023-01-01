Nobels Fredssenter

Norwegians take pride in their role as international peacemakers, and the Nobel Peace Prize is their gift to the men and women judged to have done the most to promote world peace over the course of the previous year. This state-of-the-art museum celebrates the lives and achievements of the winners with an array of digital displays that offer as much or as little information as you feel like taking in.

The changing exhibitions focus on vastly different aspects of the prize and its winners each year. Don't miss the inspiring exhibition about Alfred Nobel and the history of the Nobel Peace Prize, as well as exhibits on every winner's life and work.