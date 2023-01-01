Opened to much controversy in 2013, Ekebergparken cemented Oslo's reputation as a contemporary-art capital and, in particular, one devoted to sculpture. A vast forested public park overlooking the city and the Oslofjord is dotted with work from the collection of property developer and art collector Christian Ringnes, with artists represented including Louise Bourgeois, Marina Abramovíc, Jenny Holzer, Tony Oursler, Sarah Lucas, Tony Cragg and Jake and Dinos Chapman, and a few traditional works from Rodin, Maillol and Vigeland.

You'll need at least half a day to explore properly, and expect your visit to unfold more as a treasure hunt than a usual museum experience. While seeking out the various installations, make sure you visit the Ekeberg Stairs, a historic as well as breathtaking viewpoint, and the Munch Spot, the view that inspired The Scream (as well as a 2013 Abramovíc work). There are children's activities held in the Swiss-chalet-style Lund's House, where you'll also find a museum exploring the geological and natural world of the park, as well as an art and design shop.