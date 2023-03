The centrepiece of Frognerparken is an extraordinary open-air showcase of work by Norway's best-loved sculptor, Gustav Vigeland, and is home to 212 granite and bronze pieces by the artist. His highly charged oeuvre includes entwined lovers, tranquil elderly couples, bawling babies and contempt-ridden beggars. Speaking of bawling babies, his most famous work here, Sinnataggen (Little Hot-Head), portrays a child in a mood of particular ill humour.