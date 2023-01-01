Nasjonalgalleriet

The gallery houses the nation's largest collection of traditional and modern art, and many of Edvard Munch's best-known creations are on permanent display, including his most renowned piece, The Scream. But there's also a clutch of works by acclaimed European artists: Gauguin, Claudel, Picasso and El Greco, plus Manet, Degas, Renoir, Matisse, Cézanne and Monet are all in there. Nineteenth-century Norwegian artists have a strong showing too, including key figures such as JC Dahl and Christian Krohg.

The gallery is set to relocate in 2020 and will be temporarily closed from January 2019 to enable the move.