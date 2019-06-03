The Holmenkollen Ski Jump, perched on a hilltop overlooking Oslo, offers a panoramic view of the city and doubles as a concert venue. During Oslo's annual ski festival, held in March, it draws the world's best ski jumpers. Even if you're not a dare-devil ski jumper, the complex is well worth a visit thanks to its ski museum and a couple of other attractions.

Admission also includes entrance to the ski museum and the ski-jump tower. Part of the route to the top of the tower is served by a lift, but you're on your own for the final 114 steep steps. To get to the museum, take T-bane line 1 to Holmenkollen and follow the signs uphill.