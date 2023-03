The Ski Museum, part of the Holmenkollen Ski Jump complex, leads you through the 4000-year history of nordic and downhill skiing in Norway. There are exhibits featuring the Antarctic expeditions of Amundsen and Scott, as well as Fridtjof Nansen's slog across the Greenland icecap (you'll see the boat he constructed from his sled and canvas tent to row the final 100km to Nuuk).