Here at Lonely Planet, we like to think of ourselves as professional travelers in addition to our day jobs. In 2024, our staff flew, sailed, surfed, shopped, ate and frolicked across the globe, exploring fascinating places new and old. Now, we’re here to share our most exciting trips with you.

These are our favorite places we traveled in 2024.

Our favorite beaches

Relax in an adirondack with a view at Sea Ranch Lodge. Myung J. Chun/Getty Images

1. Sea Ranch, California

We spent one week on the rugged California coast in Sea Ranch, trying to glimpse the green light at sunset, wading through colorful tidepools, walking in the redwood forests, hedgerows, and on the bluffs, and admiring the dreamy views. Highly recommend staying on the forest side of Highway 1 rather than on the bluff!

Tip: Don’t skip the incredible pastries (some gluten-free) at the Sea Ranch Lodge.

– Becca Hunt, Illustrated and Gift Publisher

Left: Finding sunshine Culebra, Puerto Rico. Right: Senior Analyst Paula found her perfect slice of paradise. Paula Somoza/Lonely Planet

2. Culebra, Puerto Rico

For New Year’s, I hopped over to one of Puerto Rico’s islands, Culebra, for lots of sunshine, relaxation and some of the best beaches in the world. There are too many great beaches to choose from, but if I had to pick, I'd go with Culebrita, Flamenco, Zoni and Luis Peña – all perfect slices of paradise.

– Paula Somoza, Senior Analyst

Craving a scenic coastal Irish road trip? Product editor Alison has the perfect recommendation. Alison Killilea/Lonely Planet

3. Ireland's west coast

I took a week-long road trip through Kerry and West Cork’s dramatic scenery, complete with mountain tunnels, dinosaur footprints and creamy pints in a pub-slash-hardware store. My drive started with a loop around the spectacular Slea Head near Dingle and followed the coast down through Cahersiveen. There, I had some great Thai food in a beautiful miniature rainforest setting before finishing in Skibbereen and Castletownshend.

– Alison Killilea, Production Support Editor

Shake off your winter blues in Sint Maarten. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

4. St-Martin and Sint Maarten

The Caribbean tropical paradise of St-Martin and Sint Maarten washed my winter blues away. The French side offers a laid-back lifestyle, pristine beaches and fine dining, while the Dutch side brings nightlife, shopping and the hustle and bustle of the cruise port.

Tip: Boat over to Îlet Pinel for lunch and lounge at Karibuni, where fresh seafood and gorgeous views are plentiful.

– Anne Zalatoris, Senior Manager, Media Operations

The ultimate BFF trip: surfing in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. Annie Greenberg/Lonely Planet

5. Santa Teresa, Costa Rica

If a Q1 surf trip with your BFFs doesn't sound like a good time, hit next (and get your head checked). Because spending a week in Costa Rica on waves and sand is just what I needed to cure my cold-weather blues. Santa Teresa is an unpaved (yet simultaneously upscale) expat town full of international restaurants, fun bars and surf shacks. This meant that in between surf lessons, we got to gorge on fresh ceviche at top-notch spots like Playa de los Artistas in Montezuma.

Tip: To make the trip even more memorable, grab a group of friends and book a private farm-to-table dinner at Hacienda Okhra.

– Annie Greenberg, Senior Director of Creative

Take Marketing Manager Serina Patel's advice and plan a peaceful getaway on Isla Holbox. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

6. Isla Holbox, Mexico

I took a trip to the beautiful Isla Holbox, Mexico, for my sister's birthday. It's a car-free island, with buggy taxis or bikes to get around. There are plenty of tourists, but not nearly the volume of Cancún or Tulum – perfect if you’re in need of a peaceful getaway.

I stayed at Punta Caliza, a gorgeous spot with its own beach club down the road. The best things I ate, and still dream about, are the chile relleno tacos and tostones with guac from Ser Casasandra Mojito Beach Club. You also can’t miss checking out Milpa, a stunning spot with a tasting menu. We ate, sipped cocktails by the beach at sunset, walked up Punta Mosquito (if you go in the early morning, you can see flamingos) and went horseback riding. What more could you ask for?

Tip: Bring tons of sunscreen, bug spray and cash for taxis. Additionally, consider booking some things in advance, like dinners and beach clubs.

– Serina Patel, Marketing Manager









Alex Howard's trip to the Bahamas 1 / 5 Expand

7. The Bahamas

It's easy to fall in love with the Bahamas, especially if you go exploring beyond the typical tourist trail. The Out Islands offer a perfect blend of history, culture and secluded paradise, with impossibly blue waters, sugar-sand beaches and rich cultural experiences set to the rhythms of Junkanoo.

I went island-hopping to Cat Island and stayed at Rollezz Villas Beach Resort. The remote location offers stunning views of the Milky Way on clear nights. Make sure you experience a lively Rake and Scrape music session – don't be shy; join in and learn a step or two. Also try the sky juice! A unique and potent mix of coconut milk, condensed milk, nutmeg and gin. I bought mine from a guy selling it out of his car trunk.

– Alex Howard, Editorial Director

Left: The perfect November getaway: watching sunsets over O'ahu. Right: And waking up to a post-sunrise canoe ride! Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

8. O‘ahu

There aren’t many places that take your breath away the way Hawaii does. O‘ahu may be a bit busier and more bustling than the other islands, but quiet pockets of perfection are easy to find. Ko Olina, located in Wai’anae on the lush and green leeward coast, about a 35-minute drive from Honolulu, is one such place.

I was a guest of the gorgeous Four Seasons Ko Olina, situated on one of four stunning lagoons, ideal spots to swim, snorkel and SUP. Days are bookmarked with a post-sunrise canoe ride (I spotted a sea turtle my first morning) and sunset, an almost religious experience of listening to the sound of the conch as tiki torches are lit and the sun dips slowly beneath the horizon.

– Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

Our favorite cities

Gothenburg is a frosty wonderland come winter – perfect for cozying up with a pastry. Aoife Breslin/Lonely Planet

9. Gothenburg, Sweden

I visited Gothenburg for a weekend break in February. For the freshest seafood, Fiskbar 17 is a must-visit dining experience. Its prawn sandwich has been voted one of the best dishes in the city. Stroll through the charming Haga district for the most picturesque setting and the tastiest pastries.

Tip: Second-hand shopping (‘loppis’ in Swedish) is huge in Gothenburg; you can find some real gems in Aplace, Arkivet and Myrorna.

– Aoife Breslin, Publicity and Marketing Coordinator

Left: No matter where you are in Perugia, the views deliver. Right: Don't forget to pack your Lonely Planet guide! Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

10. Rome, Perugia, Florence and Venice, Italy

I did a grand tour of Italy, traveling from Rome to Perugia, Florence to Venice by train. Highlights included the journey from Rome to Perugia aboard the restored 1960s Arlecchino train, exploring Perugia’s underground town, a life-changing sandwich from l’Bacaro De’Bischeri in Venice and getting lost in its canals.

Tip: Spring—particularly March—is a beautiful season to explore Italy. Popular attractions are much less crowded, and all you need is a light jacket.

– Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Alfred visited two of Japan's most iconic cities, one being Kyoto. Rintaro Kanemoto for Lonely Planet

11. Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan

Japan offers the perfect blend of culture, food, architecture and hospitality. A major highlight was exploring the Golden Gai and Omoide Yokocho alleys in Tokyo, where there's nothing quite like enjoying fresh tsukune and a quick bowl of ramen. I also loved historic Kyoto, where wandering every street feels like a journey to the past.

Tip: Visit Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari-Taisha early in the morning to savor its serenity without the crowds.

– Alfred Lorenzo Ruiz, Director of Product Management

Left: Editor Alex Butler says that accommodation with a view of the Acropolis in Athens is absolutely worth it. Right: Odeon of Herodes Atticus. Alex Butler/Lonely Planet

12. Athens, Greece

My week-long trip to Athens was defined by incredible smells. Between whiffs of orange blossoms on the city’s streets, we followed the honeyed scent of frying loukoumades – ball-shaped doughnuts served with honey and cinnamon – to Stani, and a smoky trail to souvlaki joint Kostas and grill house Steki tou Ilia. We also found the perfect counterbalance to energetic Athens on the tranquil, pine-scented island of Agistri, where we cycled around, stopping only for seafood and a swim.

Tip: Book accommodation with an Acropolis view – it’s worth it.

– Alex Butler, Managing Editor

Senior Product Manager Lauren Sargent tacked on a few extra days to her work trip in Dublin. Lauren Sargent/Lonely Planet

13. Dublin, Ireland

I visited the Lonely Planet Dublin office and decided to extend my trip for a few solo days. I stayed centrally at the Wren Urban Nest, a capsule hotel offering nightly live music and convenient access to fantastic dining spots like Uno Mas, Pickle and the Michelin-starred D’Olier Street. This area of the city is also close to Trinity College and Dublin Castle, which were great pit stops on my strolls, along with independent shops on Drury St, including Industry & Co, where I bought locally made gifts.

Tip: I highly recommend travelers check out the National Archaeology Museum of Ireland. It offers free entry and showcases “the bog bodies,” human remains preserved since 400 BCE!

– Lauren Sargent, Senior Product Manager

Max's trip to New Orleans was filled with Garden District strolls, small business shopping and plenty of beignets. Kris Davidson for Lonely Planet

14. New Orleans, Louisiana

I had a fantastic long weekend in New Orleans, staying at the historic Hotel Monteleone, one of the oldest family-owned hotels in the United States. I started with a swim in the rooftop pool and a famous Fleur de Lis cocktail before heading to the Garden District. There, I got a great haul at NOLA Mix Records, bought books from the Garden District Book Shop, and enjoyed excellent coffee at Whatever Coffee. Dinner and cocktails at Sylvain in the French Quarter capped off the day.

The next day, with French Truck Coffee in hand, we hopped on a streetcar down St. Charles Avenue to Audubon Park, then walked along Magazine Street for more thrift shopping. Lunch was a sandwich at NOLA Poboys in the French Quarter. Dinner at Pêche featured a whole fish and good accommodations for my food allergies (not always easy to find). Before leaving, we grabbed beignets from Café du Monde (delicious), strolled through Jackson Square, had coffee at Fourth Wall, and then hit the road.

Tip: Don’t be afraid to walk! As long as you’re staying hydrated, the heat is manageable, and you’ll see so much more of the city.

– Max Felderman, Sales & Marketing Manager

Left: Shopping Soleil's colorful selection in Portland, Maine. Right: Rachel made sure to follow her grandmother's advice: eat as much as you can. Rachel Lewis/Lonely Planet

15. Portland, Maine

I’d never been to Maine, period, but when I told my grandmother (who’s from Massachusetts) that I was planning a long weekend trip with my wife, she had two recommendations: eat as much as you can manage and go to the locally owned Cool As A Moose. We loved our sunset cruise of Casco Bay to see Diamond Pass and the Calendar Islands, spotting dolphins, seals and a bald eagle.

I also enjoyed visiting Soleil, an extremely colorful shop filled with things like lobster toiletry bags and notebooks with croissants on them. Top meal: Anything at Green Elephant, an all-vegetarian restaurant perfect for a quick lunch – minimal wait and a great menu.

Tip: Book your sunset cruise with Casco Bay Sunset and Lighthouse Cruise and arrive early to snag stellar seats on the upper deck.

– Rachel Lewis, Senior Marketing Manager

Our favorite outdoor adventures

Elsewhere by Lonely Planet co-founder Craig Zatapka and his wife loved exploring Antigua, Guatemala. Lucy Brown/Getty Images

16. Antigua, Guatemala

My wife and I visited Antigua in Guatemala, where we hiked Pacaya Volcano before traveling to Lake Atitlán. In the small town of San Juan La Laguna, we participated in a Cacao Ceremony, took an art class, ate with a local Mayan family, did a three-hour hike from San Marcos to San Pedro and then hit the water. We also ate a ton of tamales, tortillas and a delicious local dish that is served only over the holidays called Pepian – all washed down with a ton of fresh Guatemalan coffee.

– Craig Zapatka, Co-Founder & VP, Elsewhere by Lonely Planet

Left: Editor Sasha Brady stayed in Talloires, an adorable little village in the French Alps. Right: Her days were spent hiking, cycling and swimming on the banks of Lake Annecy. Sasha Brady/Lonely Planet

17. The French Alps

I got away to the French Alps and stayed in a tiny little village called Talloires near Annecy on the banks of Lake Annecy. My days were spent hiking, cycling, plunging into the glacier-fed waters and exploring the pretty neighboring villages with their higgledy-piggledy timber-framed houses, artisan shops and markets. While that sounds like I was super active, most of my time was actually spent eating lots of cheese and bread and reading my books by the lake. Bliss.

Tip: The greenway around Lake Annecy is one of France’s oldest and most beautiful cycling paths. It's mostly flat, so it's ideal for easygoing cycling holidays.

– Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

Chamidae and her mom loved horseback riding near Cotopaxi on their Ecuador trip. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

18. Quito, the Galápagos and Cotopaxi, Ecuador

I spent 10 days exploring Ecuador with my mom. We visited Quito, the Galápagos and Cotopaxi. Snorkeling in the Galápagos is magical and not to be missed. I mean, who doesn’t like swimming with sea turtles? A gem of the trip I hadn’t expected was hiking to the caldera of the Sierra Negra Volcano on Isabela Island. It is simply stunning! We also loved riding horses to a stunning viewpoint of Cotopaxi, dressed in traditional chaps and ponchos.

Tip: Prepare for the staggering altitude (it’s no joke!) by arriving early to give yourself time to adjust before diving straight into your activities.

– Chamidae Ford, Associate Writer

Guidbook Publisher Doc O'Connell loved exploring Wilsons Promontory National Park with his family. Getty Images

19. Wilsons Promontory National Park, Australia

If it's the first week of January, you will usually find us in a caravan down at the southernmost tip of mainland Australia at Wilsons Promontory National Park. Its location usually means it's a little cooler than Melbourne, but it's also seemingly where all of the winds start from. The highlight is always the annual walk 'over the top of the hill' to Squeaky Beach. This year, myself and my 13-year-old twins walked the Three Bays. Next year, we have set our sights on Mt Oberon.

Tip: Escape the wind (and charge power packs) at Gurney’s Cidery, where you can stock up on ciders and enjoy local cheeses.

– Doc O'Connell, Guidebook Publisher

Nitya Chambers and her family sought out winter sunshine in Grand Canyon National Park. Nitya Chambers/ Lonely Planet

20. Grand Canyon and Saguaro National Parks, Arizona

We spent our kids’ winter week in Sedona, complete with day trips to the Grand Canyon and Saguaro National Parks. We hiked, hiked and hiked some more and basked in Arizona's winter sunshine. We stayed at the most perfect AirBnB in Sedona’s Chapel neighborhood and spent the week among the famed Red Rocks, feeling big and small at the same time. Plus, I got a crystal reading, and I felt like my chakras were opened and aligned. You’re welcome!

Tip: We learned that sometimes you get to the Grand Canyon, and it’s filled with fog, but if you are patient, you might see a rainbow.

– Nitya Chambers, Senior VP of Digital Content

Left: The drive to get to Australia's Lamington National Park is long but worth the views. Right: Kangaroo alert! Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

21. Lamington National Park, Australia

My partner and I found relief from the heat in the rainforest of Lamington National Park. Sitting at an elevation of 930m (3051ft), it’s a long and winding drive to get there, but we were rewarded with a drop in temperature and epic views from the O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat infinity swimming pool, which looks out over the surrounding ranges.

Tip: Farm stays are a must in the Scenic Rim Region. We stayed at Country Mile Escape near Canungra, where we were visited by Whiptail Wallabies.

– Jessica Lockhart, Senior Editor

For a very unique stay in Greenland, book a room at Ilimanaq Lodge, right on the sea. Sofie Anderson/Lonely Planet

22. Greenland

We loved the hike with our Greenlandic guide, John, in the Ilimanaq tundra. He had such a wealth of knowledge about the land, and we had lots of interesting conversations about what life is like in such a tiny settlement where the sea freezes from December to May, meaning a shopping trip or any emergency is by helicopter. The Icefjord in Ilulissat also completely overwhelms you with its beauty and size as you approach the coast.

Tip: Be prepared for a change of plans – this is Greenland, and though airport runways are being extended to make access easier, the weather doesn’t often play ball.

– Sofie Andersen, Production Editor

Left: Dog sledding in the Arctic Circle was not on Social Media Director Deepa Lakshmin's 2024 bingo card. Right: Embracing the frost. Deepa Lakshmin/Lonely Planet

23. The Arctic Circle

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to explore the Arctic Circle in Lapland – traveling from Rovaniemi, Finland to Kiruna, Sweden then to Tromsø, Norway! I embraced the adventure (and cold) and tried ice floating, snowmobiling, dog sledding and cold plunging. My tip: pack lots of wool, plus hand and toe warmers!

– Deepa Lakshmin, Social Media Director

Our favorite festivals and events

Destination Editor Alicia Johnson made her 20-year dream of attending Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival a reality in 2024. Alicia Johnson/Lonely Planet

24. Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival

I’ve dreamed of attending Trinidad and Tobago's Carnival for 20 years. In college, my Trini friends often shared stories of the vibrant colors, the infectious music and the unbeatable lively atmosphere. Turns out, they weren’t exaggerating. Carnival was a magical, unforgettable trip for me. And though I loved dressing up for Mas on Carnival Tuesday, being covered in paint and mud for J’ouvert was a highlight.

- Alicia Johnson, Senior Editor

Visitors to Paris can still see the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower. Kate Devine for Lonely Planet

25. The Olympics in Paris, France

I have to repeat it to myself just to fully believe it: I went to the Olympics! Twelve days of athletic excellence, searing heat, radiant Parisian sunsets, questionable stadium food and endless waves of emotion have left me depleted – and a little disappointed with the ordinariness of life after the games.

I loved cheering at Champions Park at the foot of the Eiffel Tower for the US figure skating team, which was awarded a long-delayed gold medal from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. I also went shopping in the Marais, which was blissfully quiet while most locals were out of town and most visitors were at the games.

– Laura Motta, Senior Director of Content

Kocherlball (Munich's folk dance festival) is a great excuse to visit Germany in July. Melissa Yeager/Lonely Planet

26. Kocherlball in Munich, Germany

Germany holds a special place in my heart, as I lived there during a fellowship in 2017-18. I was thrilled to spend several weeks in Munich this summer, getting a chance to practice my German skills and remember all my favorite things about the country.

Best experience: Attending the Kocherlball. The folk dance festival happens the third weekend in July, in the early-morning hours. Also, don’t miss the surfers at Eisbachwelle in the Englischer Garten. Can’t surf? On a hot day, you can also jump in and float the Eisbach River. Top meal: Loved the Bavarian Schnitzel at Wirtshaus Görreshof. It has mustard in the crust!

– Melissa Yeager, Senior Editor