Welcome to Antigua
A former capital, the city boasts an impressive catalog of colonial relics in a magnificent setting. Streetscapes of pastel facades unfold beneath three volcanoes. Many old ecclesiastical and civic structures are beautifully renovated, while others retain tumbledown charm, with fragments strewn about parklike grounds.
Thanks to the dozens of Spanish-language schools that operate here, Antigua is a global hot spot. Yet it remains a vibrant Guatemalan town; its churches, plazas and markets are throbbing with activity. Outside the city, indigenous communities, coffee plantations and volcanoes offer ample opportunities for exploration.
Perhaps the real miracle of Antigua is its resilience. Despite earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and floods, followed by virtual abandonment, it has re-emerged with a vengeance, buoyed by the pride of its inhabitants.
Tikal Day Trip by Air from Antigua with Lunch
Fly from Antigua to the Mayan ruins of Tikal on this exciting day trip! Experience the history, culture, beauty and nature of Guatemala while visiting the incredible archeological site of Tikal, located in the Guatemalan jungle. You'll be picked up from your Antigua hotel in the morning and taken to the Guatemala City airport to begin your day trip. Hop on a plane and set off toward the town of Flores in northern Guatemala. Once you land, you'll be driven to Tikal National Park (Parque Nacional Tikal), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With an area of more than 341 square miles (550 sq km), this national park contains thousands of separate ruin structures scattered around, each full of fascinating history.Visit the Mayan ruins with your expert guide and explore everything from the Central Acropolis, a maze of courtyards and small temples, to Complex Q and R, where you'll see twin pyramid complexes with altars set in front of the temples. Visit the massive Temple I, the Temple of the Grand Jaguar. Built to honor and bury King Moon Double Comb, the 144-foot (44-meter) temple is a small enclosure of three rooms with outside stairs leading to the top of the steep temple. Across the way, visit the equally beautiful Temple II, the Temple of the Masks.Next, enjoy a delicious lunch at Tikal National Park before having some free time to explore the ruins on your own. Then, head back to the Flores airport to begin your transfer back to Antigua.
Lake Atitlán Sightseeing Cruise with Transport from Antigua
Discover the majestic beauty of Guatemala’s Lago de Atitlán (Lake Atitlan) on a sightseeing cruise! Depart from your hotel in Antigua and spend the day out on the water with your expert local guide, enjoying the lake's gorgeous volcanic setting! From Antigua, venture northwest to the town of Panajachel, located on the northeastern shore of the lake. Board the cruise and set out on the water, admiring the scenic landscape surrounding the lake. Lago de Atitlán originated from a massive eruption of Los Chocoyos volcano. Thousands of years later, smaller volcanoes rose out of the lake's waters, forming the lake’s stunning setting. The three volcanoes – Volcan San Pedro, Volcan Atitlan and Volcan Toliman – all reach heights above 9,000 feet (3,000 meters) and create a dramatic vista that adds to the lake’s natural beauty. Glide across the lake toward the colorful village of Santiago de Atitlan. Hop ashore here to see how the local Tzutujil Maya people live in the lakeside village. Visit the main street filled with shops selling everything from oil paintings to woven baskets, and then re-board your boat for the cruise back to Panajachel. When you reach Panajachel, spend some time in town exploring Santander Street, the town’s main strip, filled with shops, craft stands and restaurants. Enjoy a delicious lunch at a nearby restaurant (own expense) and browse through the various shops and craft stalls before being transported back to your Antigua hotel.
Pacaya Volcano Day Trip from Antigua
Discover the beauty of the Pacaya Volcano on this day trip from Antigua. Standing over 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) above sea level, Pacaya is considered Guatemala's most active volcano. After pickup from your Antigua hotel, head about 15 miles (25 km) southeast to begin your day trip to the Pacaya Volcano!Once you reach the base of Pacaya, begin your 2.5-hour hike up the volcano with your expert guide. Enjoy a mild walk to a viewing spot at the lagoon of Calderas and take in panoramic views of the Agua, Fuego and Acatenango volcanoes. Continue toward the top as you learn about the history of this active volcano and see unique volcanic vegetation along the way. Arrive at a plateau along the trail, where you'll see the main crater of the volcano and marvel at incredible views of the Guatemala landscape. For safety reasons, you won't actually visit the crater, but you will get to see red-hot lava flowing and a few steam baths created by the heat of Pacaya. Spend time relaxing here and admiring gorgeous views of the land below before hiking back to the base of the volcano.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Guatemala City Airport to Antigua
When you arrive at La Aurora International Airport (GUA), this stress-free shared transfer will take you directly to your hotel in Antigua. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on a minimum of 2 adults per car/vehicle.
Antigua Mountain Adventure Tour on ATV, Motorcycle, or Scooter
This tour is done in motorcycles, automatic scooters, or automatic four-wheelers around the Panchoy Valley of Antigua Guatemala. You can choose the vehicle that you are comfortable with or you can also choose to ride with a guide. This tour will take you first to San Cristobal el Alto. Here you will visit "El Cerro de San Cristobal" a garden to table restaurant which has magnificent aerial views of the city, volcanoes, and entire Panchoy Valley. They also have a small orchid greenhouse, organic garden, avocado trees, food and drinks to freshen up (not included). We head back down to the mountain cross the city of Antigua and go to Hobbitenango a hobbit themed place YES! ¨Lord of the Rings theme¨ place in one of the highest mountains of Antigua. We can enjoy some fresh air, wonderful views, trail hikes, snacks and drinks during our time here. The final stop is a little spot down the same ¿ mountain of El Hato, where you will take a 300 meter hike to visit Earth Lodge 50% stairs 50% trail, an avocado plantation with cabins, tree houses, food, drinks, games, amazing views, a nature trail and an incredibly relaxing environment. Once finished you will ride back down into Antigua.
Antigua City Tour from Guatemala City
See the best of Antigua on this guided sightseeing tour from Guatemala City. Located in the central highlands of Guatemala, Antigua is home to cobblestone streets and terracotta roof buildings that give the city its colonial charm. Visit some of its most famous attractions with your knowledgeable guide.After pickup from your Guatemala City hotel, your tour begins at Cerro de la Cruz, where you can marvel at the whole city of Antigua from atop the hill. Then, head down to Antigua's Central Plaza, where you'll visit San Francisco Church, home to the shrine of Peter of St Joseph Betancur. You’ll then see the famous arch of Santa Catalina, built in the 17th century and once home to Santa Catalina Convent.Next, visit La Merced Church, which has a beautiful Baroque-style façade, and explore the ruins of Santo Domingo Monastery, which was once the largest and wealthiest monastery in Antigua. You'll also visit the Museo del Jade (Jade Museum), where you can observe craftsmen turning stones into beautiful jewels. Walk through the jewel gallery to admire some of the prettiest pieces. Have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense) before heading to a nearby coffee plantation. See what goes into coffee making and taste some of the fresh product before being driven back to Guatemala City.