Summer Chamonix and Annecy Day Trip from Geneva

In the morning, drive directly to Chamonix: a picturesque alpine town dominated by the Alps mountains and glaciers rising majestically upwards to Mont-Blanc, the highest mountain of Europe. A 90-minute drive by bus through the picturesque Arve Valley takes you from Geneva to Chamonix. Enjoy the famous village of Chamonix with its little streets full of charm and admire the Alps. Chamonix Mont Blanc has been at the sharp end of Alpine adventure since 1760, when a Genevois scientist offered a prize for the first ascent of the highest Alp. It had its first growth spurt in the Victorian era, hosted the first Winter Olympics in 1924 and has re-emerged on the freeride wave as the capital of all-mountain skiing. This steep-sided valley, draped with tumbling glaciers beneath a crown of rocky spires, is where snowsports and mountaineering meet. With Chamonix being renowned as the world capital of alpinism, freeride skiing, ice climbing and ultra-trail running, this busy little town is a popular place for day trippers. A good place for shopping, designer brand,fashionable mountain brand or trendy surf wear settled in Chamonix. Lots of boutiques are selling local product as cheese, meats or fresh savoie honey. Options possible: Cable car: ride up the cable car and discover a spectacular panoramic view of the Chamonix Valley and the French, Swiss and Italian Alps! On a clear day, you may even see Mattherhorn, the famous Swiss peak and icon of Switzerland – it’s even found on packages of delicious Toblerone chocolate. If it’s open, you can try the unique adventure: "Step into the Void" BREATHTAKING! A glass room built around a metal frame. Three glass walls, floor and ceiling panels, allow visitors to control their vertigo and experience 1035 meters of space under their feet!In the afternoon, come back to Geneva and spend a self-guided afternoon in Annecy, called the "Venice of the Alps". On the bus, you will have an audioguide and you will spend free time in this charming city.The town offers harmonious and romantic landscapes. Surrounded by mountains, the picturesque old town is located on the banks of the Thiou River and Lake Annecy, one of the largest and arguably most spectacular natural lakes in France. The old town and its colorful and flowered pedestrian streets, crossed by the river draw a picturesque and enchanting framework. The castle “Château d’Annecy” guards over the old town. Although Annecy has several museums and interesting churches, the lovely old town with its endless flower-filled balconies houses antique markets and handcrafts shops. Rich in cultural activities, from museums, castles and exhibitions, Annecy is rated the label "Art and History" so dear to the hearts of the inhabitants.