Welcome to Annecy
The purity of the lake and the beauty of its setting compels Annéciens outdoors – in good weather it seems everyone is hanging out in pavement cafes, mountain-gazing along the lakefront, swimming in the lake, or just aimlessly cycling around it.
Geneva and Annecy Tour With Optional Cruise
Board a luxury coach at the Gare Routière station in Geneva, and begin a 2-hour city sightseeing tour, narrated by a local guide. See Geneva's major attractions, including the UN headquarters, the impressive Jet d'Eau (Geneva Water Fountain) and the Flower Clock (L’horloge fleurie) at the corner of the lovely English Garden (Jardin Anglais).After cruising through the city by coach, hop on a tram and meander through narrow streets and alleyways to Geneva’s out-of-the-way areas, learning about the city's rich history along the way. Then hop off for a walking tour through Old Town, home to some of the city’s most historic landmarks including the Barbier-Mueller Museum, Cathédrale St-Pierre, Maison Tavel and Place du Bourg-de-Four.If you choose the upgrade option, a 1-hour Lake Geneva cruise is up next. Sit back, relax and enjoy views of Geneva's UN building and Bellerive Castle, framed by the beautiful snowcapped Alps, and listen to commentary about the sights you pass. Have free time for lunch before boarding the coach in the afternoon for the 1-hour drive to Annecy. After crossing the Switzerland–France border, arrive in the gorgeous Alpine town, once home to the Counts of Geneva and today nicknamed the ‘Venice of the Alps.’ Follow your guide on a walk through medieval Old Town, and admire the picturesque canals framed by colorful houses against the backdrop of the Alps. Pause for photos in front of Palais de l’Isle, a 12th-century island fortress that once housed a prison. This is the perfect vantage point to capture Annecy’s charm. Visit the museum exhibits inside Château d’Annecy, take a stroll or bike ride along Lake Annecy, or perhaps indulge in a typical Savoyard meal (own expense).Then board the coach in the late afternoon for the drive back to Geneva.
Annecy Half-Day Tour from Geneva
Board an air-conditioned coach in central Geneva and relax on the 1-hour drive across the Switzerland–France border to Annecy. Admire the majestic Alps while learning about the area from your guide.You’ll immediately discover why this enchanting French mountain town is nicknamed the ‘Venice of the Alps.’ The crystal-clear River Thiou, a runoff of Lake Annecy, forms a series of small canals that run through Old Town. These picturesque waterways are framed by colorful houses and flowering balconies, with the Alps rising steeply in the distance.After some free time for lunch (morning tour only), follow your guide on a 30-minute walking tour of Annecy’s highlights. In Old Town, wander medieval pedestrian lanes lined with shops, markets, terraced cafés, restaurants and bars, and pause for photos in front of Palais de l’Isle, a 12th-century island fortress that once housed a prison; it's the perfect vantage point to capture Annecy’s charm. Visit hilltop Château d’Annecy, a castle where the Counts of Geneva once resided. Today it serves as a museum with exhibits showcasing regional artwork, 15th-century furniture, models of Alpine chalets and an observatory on the history of Lake Annecy.Enjoy 1.5 hours of free time after your tour. Explore by foot, rent a bike for a ride around the lake, or perhaps indulge in a typical Savoyard meal — melted cheese, charcuterie and potatoes are the stars of this soul-satisfying mountain cuisine. (Food and activities at your own expense.)Once you're done exploring, reconvene with your group for the drive back to Geneva.
3 -Hour Electric Bicycle Tour of Annecy
Meet your local guide at the SNCF train station. Immerse yourself in this town of charm with an electric bicycle transport of the future. Follow your guide and cycle through the gardens. Head up hill to visit Annecy Castle and Basilique and enjoy views of Annecy. Pass through the beautiful countryside and forests and visit the conservatory and History Museum. Descend to the Old Town, Prison, Cathedral and visit some of the lovely cobbled streets and alleys near the river. Complete your pelerinage with a visit to the town hall, Notre Dame, gardens, river and admire the beautiful lake before return to meeting place. An interesting visit of a beautiful town steeped in History.
Summer Chamonix and Annecy Day Trip from Geneva
In the morning, drive directly to Chamonix: a picturesque alpine town dominated by the Alps mountains and glaciers rising majestically upwards to Mont-Blanc, the highest mountain of Europe. A 90-minute drive by bus through the picturesque Arve Valley takes you from Geneva to Chamonix. Enjoy the famous village of Chamonix with its little streets full of charm and admire the Alps. Chamonix Mont Blanc has been at the sharp end of Alpine adventure since 1760, when a Genevois scientist offered a prize for the first ascent of the highest Alp. It had its first growth spurt in the Victorian era, hosted the first Winter Olympics in 1924 and has re-emerged on the freeride wave as the capital of all-mountain skiing. This steep-sided valley, draped with tumbling glaciers beneath a crown of rocky spires, is where snowsports and mountaineering meet. With Chamonix being renowned as the world capital of alpinism, freeride skiing, ice climbing and ultra-trail running, this busy little town is a popular place for day trippers. A good place for shopping, designer brand,fashionable mountain brand or trendy surf wear settled in Chamonix. Lots of boutiques are selling local product as cheese, meats or fresh savoie honey. Options possible: Cable car: ride up the cable car and discover a spectacular panoramic view of the Chamonix Valley and the French, Swiss and Italian Alps! On a clear day, you may even see Mattherhorn, the famous Swiss peak and icon of Switzerland – it’s even found on packages of delicious Toblerone chocolate. If it’s open, you can try the unique adventure: "Step into the Void" BREATHTAKING! A glass room built around a metal frame. Three glass walls, floor and ceiling panels, allow visitors to control their vertigo and experience 1035 meters of space under their feet!In the afternoon, come back to Geneva and spend a self-guided afternoon in Annecy, called the "Venice of the Alps". On the bus, you will have an audioguide and you will spend free time in this charming city.The town offers harmonious and romantic landscapes. Surrounded by mountains, the picturesque old town is located on the banks of the Thiou River and Lake Annecy, one of the largest and arguably most spectacular natural lakes in France. The old town and its colorful and flowered pedestrian streets, crossed by the river draw a picturesque and enchanting framework. The castle “Château d’Annecy” guards over the old town. Although Annecy has several museums and interesting churches, the lovely old town with its endless flower-filled balconies houses antique markets and handcrafts shops. Rich in cultural activities, from museums, castles and exhibitions, Annecy is rated the label "Art and History" so dear to the hearts of the inhabitants.
Full-Day Pérouges and Annecy Tour from Lyon
The morning will be dedicated to the medieval town of Pérouges. It is a medieval walled town 19 miles (30 km) northeast of Lyon. It is perched on a small hill that overlooks the plain of the Ain River. Taste the traditional breakfast, which is a famous local cake.Next, your guide will take you to Annecy. After free time for lunch (own expense, but your guide will be happy to recommend some good places), you will visit the old city and its treasures with your guide.A the end of your tour, you have a free time to enjoy the passageways along the lake. You can also board for a cruise on the lake if you wish (own expense).The tour finishes back in Lyon.
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Annecy
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, also called "Pocket WiFi" or "Mifi" and enjoy internet where and when you want everywhere in France. Share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts (up to 10euros/MB depending on your country). You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Annecy city centre.Just turn on the personal hot-spot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected, ready to enjoy your stay in France!