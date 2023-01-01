Sitting on a triangular islet surrounded by the Canal du Thiou, the Palais de l’Isle has been a lordly residence, a courthouse, a mint and a prison, according to records dating back to the 14th century. Chambers within this stocky stone building now house permanent exhibits on local history, from medieval coins to the industrial 19th century, plus occasional temporary art exhibits.

A combination ticket grants entry to the Palais and Château d’Annecy for €7.20 (or €4 for under-25s); buy it at either venue.