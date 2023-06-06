Annecy

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
After a good walk up to the Mont Veyrier, you're rewarded by this astonishing view! Even better at sunset or by night :)

Overview

Nestled by the northwestern shore of its namesake lake, Annecy is the jewel of the Haute-Savoie. From its crowning Château d’Annecy down to its gurgling canals, Annecy’s Vieille Ville (Old Town) is infused with antique charm. Made great by the medieval Counts of Geneva and augmented by the Dukes of Savoy, Annecy still has numerous 16th- and 17th-century buildings, now painted in shades of peach and rose and housing restaurants, bakeries and boutiques. Canals trickle through town, earning Annecy its reputation as an 'Alpine Venice'.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • People drink coffee near the River Thiou in Old Town, encircling the medieval palace perched mid-river - the Palais de l'Isle in Annecy, France.

    Vieille Ville

    Annecy

    It’s a pleasure simply to wander aimlessly around Annecy’s medieval Old Town, where emerald-green canals flow beneath stone bridges and pastel-painted…

  • Château d’Annecy

    Château d’Annecy

    Annecy

    With commanding views across the ochre rooftops of the Vieille Ville (Old Town) to the Massif des Bauges, the Château d’Annecy is at once imposing and…

  • Palais de l’Isle

    Palais de l’Isle

    Annecy

    Sitting on a triangular islet surrounded by the Canal du Thiou, the Palais de l’Isle has been a lordly residence, a courthouse, a mint and a prison,…

  • Église St-Maurice

    Église St-Maurice

    Annecy

    A pale sandstone church, Annecy's oldest, made all the more dazzling by the turquoise Canal du Thiou running alongside it. Step through the 15th-century…

  • Église Notre Dame de Liesse

    Église Notre Dame de Liesse

    Annecy

    Largely built during the mid-19th century after its 14th-century predecessor was damaged during the French Revolution, the Church of Our Lady of Liesse…

  • Église St-François de Sales

    Église St-François de Sales

    Annecy

    Inspired by the design of Rome's Church of the Gesù, this Catholic church is also known as the Church of the Italians (and hosts mass in Italian). Dating…

  • Cathédrale St-Pierre

    Cathédrale St-Pierre

    Annecy

    A former Franciscan chapel consecrated in 1535, Annecy's cathedral has a Renaissance-meets-Gothic style. Drawing attention from the unadorned walls are a…

  • Waterfront

    Waterfront

    Annecy

    On the tree-fringed lakefront, the flowery Jardins de l’Europe are linked to the grassy Champ de Mars, a popular picnic spot, by the poetic iron arch of…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Annecy

ANNECY, FRANCE - JUNE 24,2022 - View at the Passage near Thiou river in Annecy. Annecy is the prefecture and largest city of the Haute-Savoie department in France., License Type: media, Download Time: 2024-08-08T14:44:02.000Z, User: adouglaslott59, Editorial: true, purchase_order: 65050, job: Online Editorial, client: Ultimate Weekend: Annecy, other: Ann Douglas Lott

Activities

How to spend the ultimate weekend in Annecy, France

Aug 9, 2024 • 8 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Annecy with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Annecy