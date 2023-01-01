Conservatoire et Jardin Botaniques

Top choice in Geneva

Geneva's premier botanical park – renowned for its Botanical Conservatory – boasts over 12,000 species of plants from around the world, meticulously arranged in a series of beautiful themed gardens. Highlights include a spectacular collection of roses and the loved-by-everyone Animal Park protecting ancient species of indigenous and often endangered animals as well as everyday chickens, goats and sheep and more exotic peacocks, flamingos and deer.

