Geneva's premier botanical park – renowned for its Botanical Conservatory – boasts over 12,000 species of plants from around the world, meticulously arranged in a series of beautiful themed gardens. Highlights include a spectacular collection of roses and the loved-by-everyone Animal Park protecting ancient species of indigenous and often endangered animals as well as everyday chickens, goats and sheep and more exotic peacocks, flamingos and deer.
Conservatoire et Jardin Botaniques
