Compelling multimedia exhibits at Geneva's fascinating International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum trawl through atrocities perpetuated by humanity. The litany of war and nastiness, documented in films, photos, sculptures and soundtracks, is set against the noble aims of the organisation founded by Geneva businessmen Henry Dunant in 1863. Excellent temporary exhibitions command an additional entrance fee.

To get here take bus 8 from Gare CFF de Cornavin to the Appia stop.