Flowers, statues, outdoor art exhibitions and views of Mont Blanc (on clear days only) abound on this picturesque northern lakeshore promenade, which leads past the Bains des Pâquis, where the Genevois have frolicked in the sun since 1872, to Parc de la Perle du Lac, a city park where Romans built ornate thermal baths. Further north, the peacock-studded lawns of Parc de l'Ariana ensnare the UN and Geneva's pretty Conservatoire et Jardin Botaniques.