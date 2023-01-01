Geneva's cathedral is predominantly Gothic with an 18th-century neoclassical facade. Between 1536 and 1564 Protestant John Calvin preached here; see his seat in the north aisle. Inside the cathedral, 96 steps spiral up to the northern tower, offering a fascinating glimpse at the cathedral's architectural construction. From here, another 60 steps climb into the southern tower, revealing close-up views of the bells and panoramic city vistas. From June to September, daily free carillon (5pm) and organ (6pm) concerts are a bonus.

In the basement, the Site Archéologique de la Cathédrale St-Pierre features 4th-century floor mosaics and an eerie tomb.

A combined ticket covering Cathédrale St-Pierre, Site Archéologique de la Cathédrale St-Pierre and Musée International de la Réforme is Sfr18/10 per adult/child.