Musée d’Art et d’Histoire

Built between 1903 and 1910, this elegant museum holds masterpieces such as Konrad Witz' La pêche miraculeuse (c 1440–44), portraying Christ walking on water on Lake Geneva, in its treasure chest. There are excellent temporary exhibitions (Sfr15/free per adult/child). In an interesting twist, plans for a Sfr127-million renovation of the museum by world-class architect Jean Nouvel were shelved after Geneva's citizens voted against the project in a mid-2016 referendum.