Musée d’Histoire Naturelle

As well as its permanent collection of stuffed animals (including nearly every creature that walks on Swiss soil), Geneva's Natural History Museum hosts some fabulous temporary exhibitions. Its Wednesday workshops for children are hugely popular. Admission fees (adult/child Sfr 9/6) apply to visiting temporary exhibits.
