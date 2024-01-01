Musée Barbier-Mueller

This refined private gallery space, opened in 1977, is filled with objects from ancient societies – think pre-Columbian South American art treasures, Pacific Island statues and African weaponry. As an interesting aside, revolutionary protestant John Calvin lived in the house opposite.
