Musée Barbier-Mueller

Geneva

LoginSave

This refined private gallery space, opened in 1977, is filled with objects from ancient societies – think pre-Columbian South American art treasures, Pacific Island statues and African weaponry. As an interesting aside, revolutionary protestant John Calvin lived in the house opposite.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jet d'eau, Geneva

    Jet d'Eau

    0.59 MILES

    When landing by plane, this lakeside fountain is your first dramatic glimpse of Geneva. The 140m-tall structure shoots up water with incredible force –…

  • Large Hadron Collider, Geneva, Switzerland

    CERN

    4.88 MILES

    Founded in 1954, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), 8km west of Geneva, is a laboratory for research into particle physics. It…

  • Château de Menthon-St-Bernard

    Château de Menthon-St-Bernard

    23.54 MILES

    Twenty-three generations of the De Menthon family have lived within 1000-year-old Château de Menthon-St-Bernard. The birthplace of St Bernard in 1008 –…

  • Conservatoire et Jardin Botaniques

    Conservatoire et Jardin Botaniques

    1.83 MILES

    Geneva's premier botanical park – renowned for its Botanical Conservatory – boasts over 12,000 species of plants from around the world, meticulously…

  • Musée d'Ethnographie de Genève

    Musée d'Ethnographie de Genève

    0.55 MILES

    Admission is free to the permanent collection of this excellent hands-on museum, which examines the similarities and differences of our planet's myriad of…

  • The Jardin des Cinq Sens (Five senses garden) in the medieval village of Yvoire, France.

    Jardin des Cinq Sens

    14.47 MILES

    Slumbering in the shadow of a 14th-century castle and enclosed by walls, the Jardin des Cinq Sens is designed to be experienced through sight, touch,…

  • People drink coffee near the River Thiou in Old Town, encircling the medieval palace perched mid-river - the Palais de l'Isle in Annecy, France.

    Vieille Ville

    20.91 MILES

    It’s a pleasure simply to wander aimlessly around Annecy’s medieval Old Town, where emerald-green canals flow beneath stone bridges and pastel-painted…

  • Vieille Ville

    Vieille Ville

    0.17 MILES

    A stroll around Geneva's beautiful Old Town is a must. Its main street, the Grand-Rue, shelters the Maison de Rousseau et de la Literature at No 40, where…

View more attractions

Nearby Geneva attractions

2. Musée International de la Réforme

0.1 MILES

This modern museum in an 18th-century mansion zooms in on the Reformation. State-of-the-art exhibits and audiovisuals bring to life everything from the…

3. Cathédrale St-Pierre

0.1 MILES

Geneva's cathedral is predominantly Gothic with an 18th-century neoclassical facade. Between 1536 and 1564 Protestant John Calvin preached here; see his…

6. Le Rath

0.15 MILES

Across the traffic-busy square from the green city park, Parc des Bastions, is this historic building – Switzerland's oldest purpose-built museum dating…

7. Vieille Ville

0.17 MILES

A stroll around Geneva's beautiful Old Town is a must. Its main street, the Grand-Rue, shelters the Maison de Rousseau et de la Literature at No 40, where…

8. Parc des Bastions

0.21 MILES

It's all statues – not to mention a giant chess board – in this green city park where a laid-back stroll uncovers Red Cross cofounder Henri Dufour (who…