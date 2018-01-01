Welcome to Mal País & Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa didn't even have electricity until the mid-1990s. Then one major landowner died and his property was subdivided, and the landscape north of the Playa El Carmen intersection changed forever. These days, you'll need to balance the annoyance of the omnipresent ATVs kicking up dust with the gob-smackingly delicious restaurants and transformational ocean-view yoga dens.

Read More

It's still a wonderful surfing town, though no longer a secret one, and there are plenty of great places to eat and a modicum of nightlife. The entire area unfurls along one bumpy coastal road that rambles south from Santa Teresa through Playa El Carmen and terminates in the relaxed, sleepy fishing hamlet of Mal País.

Read Less

Top experiences in Mal País & Santa Teresa

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Mal País & Santa Teresa activities

$1046.90 Active

Costa Rica Volcanoes & Surfing

Mountain bike along Lake Arenal with breathtaking volcanic views and catch a wave on this action-packed nine-day tour of Costa Rica. Get your adrenaline pumping with optional extreme sports like whitewater rafting, waterfall rappelling, and ziplining through the lush jungle canopy. Learn to surf the famous Pacific breaks at Playa Santa Teresa and enjoy plenty of time to relax on tropical beaches. Throw in the opportunity to see incredible rainforest wildlife and you've got a unique adventure you'll be talking about for years.
See More Activities
Mal País & Santa Teresa photo credits