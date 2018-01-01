Welcome to Mal País & Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa didn't even have electricity until the mid-1990s. Then one major landowner died and his property was subdivided, and the landscape north of the Playa El Carmen intersection changed forever. These days, you'll need to balance the annoyance of the omnipresent ATVs kicking up dust with the gob-smackingly delicious restaurants and transformational ocean-view yoga dens.

Read More