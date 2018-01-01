Beginner Surfing Classes in Montezuma

The schedules of the surf lessons follows the tide changes and surf conditions like winds and swells, so we put the schedules every day or every other day. After meeting in Montezuma, you will start a hike to Playa Grande passing through some of the most beautiful beaches and some little jungle path . Once there, you will setup camp in a shady spot on the beach were you will get ready and start the theoretical introduction for about fifteen minutes which covers: attitude and behavior in the water, beginners safety rules and basic techniques of surfing. After that you will practice the stand up exercise in the sand to have a better reference to what to do in the water.You will jump in the water on the safe zone of the white water where you will be in maximum chest high deep water. You will catch the waves after they break and use that soft energy to put in practice all this new knowledge.