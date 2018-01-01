Welcome to Montezuma
It's not perfect. The accommodations are not a great value, and the places to eat can be that way too (though there are some absolute gems). But in this barefoot pueblo, which unfurls along several kilometers of rugged coastline, you're never far from the rhythm and sound of the sea, and that is a beautiful thing.
Top experiences in Montezuma
Amazing hotels and hostels
Montezuma activities
Beginner Surfing Classes in Montezuma
The schedules of the surf lessons follows the tide changes and surf conditions like winds and swells, so we put the schedules every day or every other day. After meeting in Montezuma, you will start a hike to Playa Grande passing through some of the most beautiful beaches and some little jungle path . Once there, you will setup camp in a shady spot on the beach were you will get ready and start the theoretical introduction for about fifteen minutes which covers: attitude and behavior in the water, beginners safety rules and basic techniques of surfing. After that you will practice the stand up exercise in the sand to have a better reference to what to do in the water.You will jump in the water on the safe zone of the white water where you will be in maximum chest high deep water. You will catch the waves after they break and use that soft energy to put in practice all this new knowledge.
Costa Rica on a Shoestring
Hit two of Costa Rica's famed features – volcanoes and beaches – on this exciting trip that isn't too hard on the wallet. Get the adrenaline pumping in La Fortuna, then soak up the hippie spirit of Montezuma and relax on the beach. While you're free to choose your own adventure and optional adrenaline-inducing activities like waterfall rappelling, your accommodation and transportation are included. Our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Take a trip that's packed with just the essentials – eight days of maximum Costa Rica at minimum cost.
Volunteer Costa Rica
From pristine cloud forests to the Pacific coast’s famous surf, experience some of the world's most incredible scenery and exotic wildlife—and make a lasting impact while you're there. Spend five days volunteering with a sea turtle project to help ensure these endearing creatures are around for future generations to admire. Then, hike through misty cloud forests and get your heart racing on optional activities in the lush wilderness. Give some of your time to this beautiful country and a worthy cause, and you'll be rewarded with an experience you can really treasure. Gain a real sense of accomplishment and take home more than photographs.