About 1.5km south of town, alongside the waterfall trail, you can tour this lush mariposario (butterfly garden) and nursery where the mysterious metamorphoses occur. You’ll learn about the life cycles and benefits of a dozen local species, of which you’ll see many colorful varieties. It's a long and steep trek from town so you may want to consider a taxi.

There's also a modern four-room B&B here (US$57 to US$80), each room named for a butterfly species. Sample one of the B&B's own microbrews.