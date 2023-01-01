A local NGO that is dedicated to the conservation of Costa Rica's two species of macaw: the great green macaw and the scarlet macaw. The group rehabilitates injured or rescued birds and eventually reintroduces them into the wild. Long-term volunteer opportunities are available as are hour-long tours, during which visitors can observe dozens of wild macaws as they glide in for a morning or afternoon snack. There is also an informative visitor center with lots of information about the organization.

Book at least 24 hours in advance, and consider arranging transport with the group. It is also possible to walk here in about 20 to 30 minutes on a trail from the Hotel Punta Islita.