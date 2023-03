Nosara's most developed beach is also a stunner, with a wide, generous arc of marbled sand (and a few pebbles and shells mixed in), excellent beach breaks and plenty of wide open space. It's an easygoing place for surfers, surf dogs and surf babies – you might just see unattended strollers lodged in the wet sand at low tide.

The beach break is particularly dope when there's an offshore wind. And although Guiones is usually full of surfers, there are plenty of take-off points.