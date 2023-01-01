Reservations are required to visit this wildlife sanctuary, set on 50 glorious acres of jungle and garden. The sanctuary is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and eventually releasing howler monkeys who have been injured or abandoned. The educational visits include a guided tour of the grounds as well as some time observing (but no interaction with) the primates, as the point is to keep them wild. The fee supports the good work of this private center.

Sibu Sanctuary is located in the village of Santa Marta, due west of Nosara village.