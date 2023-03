The private 35-hectare reserve behind Lagarta Lodge has trails leading through a mangrove wetland down to the river and beach. Stop in the Lagarta lobby to pick up a map of a two-hour self-guided tour. This is a great spot for birding, reptile-spotting and other wildlife-watching. Boat tours of the mangroves are also available. Access is free to Lagarta guests.

Children under 12 admitted free to the reserve and guided tour.