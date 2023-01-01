Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Ostional

This 85 sq km coastal refuge extends from Punta India in the north to Playa Guiones in the south, and includes the beaches of Nosara and Ostional. It was created in 1984 to protect the arribadas (mass nestings of olive ridley sea turtles) which occur from July to December. At other times, it's possible to see individual turtles laying eggs on the beach.

The beach is accessible at night (and during arribada) by guided tour only. Contact the MINAE office to arrange.

The peak months for the arribadas are September and October.