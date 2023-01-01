International Animal Rescue Costa Rica

Make an appointment to visit this animal rescue center. Brenda Bombard is an incurable animal lover who has devoted two decades to caring for injured and abandoned howler monkeys. Two-hour tours are highly educational, sharing information about the habits of howler monkeys and the center's efforts to rescue and release them (with an impressive 85% success rate). Volunteer opportunities available.

As the rescue center isn't open to the public without an appointment, they will contact you with directions once your appointment is made.