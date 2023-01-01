North of Guiones, Playa Pelada is a family gathering place for sunset, swimming and surfing, though the waves can get a bit rough. On the northern end, the foaming sea crashes relentlessly against sheared-away boulders, but skilled surfers tend to congregate up there for a beach break. Pelada also offers two alluring beachside restaurants and the fishing-village intimacy that Guiones lacks.

To walk to Playa Pelada from Guiones, follow the beach north and jump or wade the narrow inlet. Hook a right on the dry riverbed rocks just after the tree marked '#3' on the beach and take the path uphill. If you're less ambitious, a tuk-tuk will cost about US$6 to US$8.