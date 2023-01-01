Reserva Natural Absoluta Cabo Blanco

Península de Nicoya

Costa Rica’s oldest protected wilderness area covers 12 sq km at the tip of the Península de Nicoya. The unique park is covered by evergreen forests, bisected by a hiking trail and flanked by empty white-sand beaches and offshore islands. Follow the Sendero Sueco (Swedish Trail), which leads 4.5km down to a magnificent, jungle-backed beach at the tip of the peninsula. Or take the shorter trail, Sendero Danés (Danish Trail), a 2km loop through the jungle.

Note that the reserve is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

