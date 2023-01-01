Refugio Nacional de Vida Silvestre Curú

Situated at the eastern end of the peninsula, this tiny 84-hectare wildlife refuge holds a great variety of landscapes, including dry tropical forest, semi-deciduous forest and five types of mangrove swamp. Several well-marked trails wind their way through the various habitats, offering glimpses of three types of monkeys, deer, agoutis and pacas. The rugged coastline is home to a series of secluded coves and white-sand beaches, perfect for snorkeling and swimming.

The entrance to the refuge is clearly signed on the paved road between Paquera and Tambor (about 6km from Paquera). There are rustic cabinas onsite, in case you want to spend the night. From here you can also catch a boat to Isla Tortuga.